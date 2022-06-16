Below Deck star chef Rachel Hargrove gets her glam on in gold dress with plunging neckline

Chef Rachel kills it in and out of the galley. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum chef Rachel Hargrove got her glam on in a gold dress with a plunging neckline as she makes plans.

Rachel quickly became a fan favorite on Below Deck Season 8 with her stellar cooking skills and one-liners. The chef will forever be remembered for the infamous line “eat my cooter.”

After a rocky Season 8, Rachel returned for Season 9 to embark on a redemption tour that included making things right with Captain Lee Rosbach. As Season 10 of Below Deck rumors heat up, Rachel has given fans something else to talk about.

Rachel Hargrove gets her glam on in gold dress with plunging neckline

It’s not often that Below Deck fans see Rachel all gussied up. The chef always brings her glamourous A-game to the reunion show but otherwise, it’s chef attire for her.

This week Rachel shared a different side of her on Instagram. Rachel posted a video of her trying on a dress that looked fabulous on her.

The gold dress went all the way to the floor, giving off sparkle vibes with a sleeveless low-cut neckline in front and back. Rachel does her best Americas Next Top Model walk as she tries to figure out if she can walk in the long dress.

“This dress has plans!” She wrote on the video.

Rachel didn’t give any indication of what the dress was for, but that didn’t stop the comments section from being flooded with remarks on it. The replies were filled with emojis and words expressing how amazing the dress looked on her.

Pic credit: @chefrachelhargrove/Instagram

What are some of Below Deck star Rachel’s glam looks?

Last month Rachel was one of many Bravolebrities that descended on New York City for the Bravo upfronts. At the special event, Rachel had the pleasure of finally meeting the face of Bravo, Andy Cohen.

Rachel donned a white casual dress with a flower cut-out pattern on the night she got to hang with the Watch What Happens Live host.

It’s been a while since the Below Deck Season 9 reunion. However, a few weeks ago, Rachel reshared her glamorous look from the virtual event.

Three pictures made up the IG post that showed the long gown with sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Rachel Hargrove from Below Deck doesn’t often show photos of herself on social media. She tends to highlight her travels and the exquisite cuisine she creates, so when she does, fans take notice.

The chef is the latest Below Deck starlet to show a different side to her via Instagram. Rachel’s Season 8 colleagues Francesca Rubi and Elizabeth Frankini recently did so too.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.