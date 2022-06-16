Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin MacRae reflects on bromance with Marcos Spaziani and Gary King

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can’t get enough of Colin, Gary, and Marcos. Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae reflects on bromance with Gary King and chef Marcos Spaziani as Season 3 comes to a close.

Gary and Colin became the best of pals while filming Season 2 of the hit sailing show. Their bond was evident from the get-go, especially as Colin ribs Gary over his continuous pursuit of female crew members.

When Season 3 hit the airwaves, the last thing Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans expected was yet another budding bromance. That’s what happened though, as Gary, Marcos, and Colin’s bond formed on-screen.

Colin MacRae reflects on bromance with Gary King and Marcos Spaziani

The most recent episode of the hit sailing show gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers a glimpse of the fun Marcos, Coin, and Gary had as cabinmates this season.

A few minutes of the episode was devoted to the three men having some good-old fashion boy fun in their cabin. Colin used the footage to reflect on his bromance with his two pals as the end of the season gets ready to play out on-screen.

“Play-fighting is a testosterone fueled way of showing love and affection. You simply don’t play fight with people you don’t like. Men like myself often find it difficult to express our love for other men with words, so a good old fashioned punch up is sometimes in order. Our bromance is being coined the greatest love story in reality tv history, and the slightly intoxicated spoon with my brothers says it all 😆… and yes that’s me giggling the entire time, all caught on the security cam 😬🫣🥴,” he wrote on an Instagram post of the footage.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of the social media post to become flooded with replies.

The consensus was crystal clear. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are here for the hilarious scene highlighting the friendship between the three men.

Pic credit: parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

The best Below Deck Sailing Yacht bromance ever

Colin’s post isn’t the first time one of the three men has shown love and appreciation for the deep friendship formed aboard Parsifal III.

Last month Marcosos looked back on building a brotherhood through the experience while showing his love for Gary and Colin. The chef also let his pals know that he missed his boys.

Ahead of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, Gary gave fans a glimpse of what was coming when he shared video footage of him, Colin, and Marcos as he reminisced about their time filming the show.

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht may be coming to an end, but the friendship between Marcos Spaziani, Colin MacRae, and Gary King remains solid. They are certainly one of the closest friendships to emerge from the Below Deck franchise.

It may not happen again though as chef Marcos has shared news about his future on the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7 on Bravo.