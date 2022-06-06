Chef Marcos Spaziani thanks Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans for support, confirms no Season 4 for him

Marcos gave fans a shout-out ahead of a tough Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode. Pic credit: Bravo

Chef Marcos Spaziani has thanked Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans for their love and support while also revealing there will be no Season 4 for him.

There’s no question that Marcos has been the breakout star of Season 3 of the sailing show. The chef has earned praise for his smoking hot looks and stellar culinary skills.

Erica Rose and Charles Sanders were the only exceptions to those raving about Marcos, well, and former stew Gabriela Barragan. In terms of Charles and Erica, though, Captain Glenn Shephard thinks the couple complained about Marcos’ food to justify their super low tip.

Yes, Marcos is adored, but sadly Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers won’t see him on the small screen for much longer.

Ahead of a new episode, which focuses on Marcos struggling after receiving bad news from home, Marcos shared a special message via Twitter.

“I want to thank everyone for the big support and great comments. I never thought in my life I would bring so much inspiration to so many ppl and for that I’m very grateful and also blessed! But I can’t go back to the next season. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing,” he tweeted alongside a photo of him smiling aboard Parsifal III.

The comments section of Marcos’ Tweet was filled with Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans who were upset by his news. Although Twitter was disappointed with the news, Marcos continued to receive love and support.

A couple of users hope to see him on another season of the Below Deck franchise, while one understands his choice and a different fan thinks Marcos is the best chef on the show.

Marcos celebrates bromance with Colin MacRae and Gary King

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans aren’t the only ones who adore the hunky chef. Several of his cast members have gushed over him and also visited his restaurant in Los Angeles since filming ended.

Marcos, too posts a lot about his Parsifal III, especially when it comes to his bromance with Gary King and Colin MacRae. The chef gave a shout to his boys on Instagram in a heartfelt post.

“Who knew that from this experience I will found two person from the Other side of the world and build a brotherhood so fast !!! Love you guys, and I miss you 🖤 both !!,” he wrote.

Barnaby Birkbeck wasn’t part of the crew from day one. However, Marcos is grateful for the moments and fun Barnaby added to the mix.

Chef Marcos Spaziani has broken many Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans’ hearts with his announcement that it’s a one-and-done season for him on the show. The decision hurts but is understandable, considering the chef is busier than ever with his own businesses.

Only a few episodes remain in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, so fans will need to soak up every Marcos moment they can.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.