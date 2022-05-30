Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan gives off ‘ranch girl summer’ vibes in skimpy bikini

Gabriela stuns on the high seas. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan gives off “ranch girl summer” vibes in a skimpy bikini ahead of the holiday weekend.

Gabriela has been living her best life since she chose to leave Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 for her own mental health. After her final episode, Gabriela revealed she’s been living in St. Thomas with her boyfriend, Below Deck alum Wes O’Dell.

The happy couple works together running Wes’ company Nightwind II Charters. Wes captains the sailing yacht, while Gabriela is the first mate.

They are one of a few couples from the Below Deck family that met outside their seasons and are still going strong today.

As the summer season begins, Gabriela’s ready to let the good times and isn’t afraid of showing a little skin to make it happen.

Gabriela Barragan channels a ‘ranch girl summer’ in bikini

Heading into the holiday weekend that is the unofficial kick-off of summer, Gabriela certainly gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to talk about.

Gabriela highlighted the more enjoyable side of yachting in an Instagram post, revealing her killer bod. She was rocking a leopard print bikini showcasing her flat tummy and side tattoo. The tiny top was held together with a string but covered up her chest.

Three different photos made up the post, with the first one featuring water splashing on Gabriela as she grinned from ear to ear. Another one showed off Gabriela’s lean legs with the final one gave her Instagram followers a rear view photo op.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Ranch Girl Summer 💦 #yachties #yachtlife #mediterranean #season #summer” was the caption she chose for the smoking hot and fun images.

The IG post comes a couple of weeks after Gabriela rocked a red bikini celebrating yachting life and the Caribbean dream.

Gabriela shares Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 photo dump

Along with getting summer ready, Gabriela continues to show her time from Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The experience was certainly challenging for her, but that doesn’t mean Gabriela didn’t enjoy it.

Gabriela recently shared some photos of her with deckhand Kelsie Goglia and Captain Glenn Shephard. There was even one of Kelsie and Gabriela with the stew’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht replacement Scarlett Bentley. Gabriela kept in touch with her former crew; she was one of many Below Deck stars who showered Daisy Kelliher with love for her birthday.

The end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 will be here before fans know it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.