Captain Glenn will never forget one group of Below Deck Sailing Yacht guests and it's not a good thing.

Captain Glenn Shepard has named his worst Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests as the debate between Dr. Kim Nichols and Erica Rose has emerged.

After Erica and her husband Charles Sanders appeared on Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, viewers didn’t think there could be a more obnoxious group of guests. That all changed when Kim and her pals boarded Parsifal III, giving the crew, especially Daisy Kelliher and Ashley Marti, a run for their money.

Last week Daisy opened up about who she gives the worst charter guest award to, Daisy or Erica’s group. Captain Glenn has weighed in the on the subject too.

Captain Glenn Shephard names worst Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests

It’s pretty hard to get on Captain Glenn’s bad side. The captain is notorious for his nice guy ways, but that doesn’t mean he loves everyone he encounters on the hit Bravo show.

When speaking with The Daily Dish, Captain Glenn expressed it was pretty obvious to him who was the worst charter guest group of Season 3. The honor goes to Erica, Chuck, and Erica’s mom Cindi Rose.

“Erica Rose and her husband, Charlie, and [mother] Cindi — to some degree messing up the sofa and trying to pretend it wasn’t her — they were probably the worst. I don’t really like talking negatively about people,” he stated.

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will recall, the group left a measly $6500 tip. Chuck and Erica blamed it on the rest of the group not tipping, but considering how demanding they were, the low amount didn’t sit well with the captain.

“They didn’t take care of the crew,” Captain Glenn dished. “They kind of screwed the crew on, you know, they didn’t leave a normal tip. We don’t tell them how much to leave us in tip, but they left a really good tip last year. You go to the same restaurant two weeks in a row and you give a really good tip and then the next week you don’t, it’s like you’re saying something. So I felt like they were saying something negative to us, where we felt like we did a pretty good job of doing our best to take care of them, make sure they had a good holiday.”

Why does Captain Glenn think Erica and Chuck made up complaints?

Anyone who watched the episodes featuring Chuck and Erica knows chef Marcos Spaziani’s food was a major problem for Chuck and even Cindi too. Captain Glenn feels the crew did a legitimate job trying to accommodate the complaints but that the guests were complaining to justify a low tip.

“If somebody has a legitimate complaint, we take it very seriously, but they were just making stuff up, I think, to justify the tip they already decided before they even arrived. I don’t know. There was something going on,” he expressed.

Captain Glenn Shephard made it clear that most of Erica Rose and Charles Sanders’ group were lovely. The captain only deemed Chuck and Erica the worst, not their entire group.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.