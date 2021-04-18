Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher gets candid about ‘overwhelming’ anxiety

Daisy recalls not being able to sleep or eat when she lost herself to anxiety last year. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher recently got candid about having overwhelming anxiety that took over her life last year.

The Season 2 chief stew’s sunny disposition has been quite the fleshing change from Season 1 chief stew Jenna MacGillivray. Daisy has confidence and personality fans have come to respect. She also isn’t afraid to speak her mind and call things the way she sees them.

Despite mostly smiling on the Bravo show, there is another side of Daisy she’s now sharing with fans. It’s one that doesn’t necessarily come across on the small screen.

Daisy didn’t cope well with the coronavirus pandemic

Like so many people, Daisy struggled with the coronavirus pandemic. The chief stew shared her story in an Instagram post, looking back on the past year.

“This time last year, I lost my job due to COVID and got stuck at my parents I’m not sure who struggled more. I was there for almost three months with no light in sight,” Daisy shared in a lengthy caption accompanied by a photo of her smiling.

She explained that to help with the darkness she felt, Daisy worked for her dad and was lucky enough to get a few temp yachting jobs.

“I was lucky enough to do some temp work on a boat I love and with some encouragement from friends I did a reality tv series! A busy summer which was amazing,” the Bravo personality stated.

Not long after Below Deck Sailing Yacht finished filming, Daisy faced another setback that set off her anxiety like never before.

Daisy broke her wrist and was unable to get the surgery she needed because of the pandemic. She was also forced to return to Ireland for a second lockdown with her parents.

Daisy was consumed with anxiety

After spending another couple of months with her parents, Daisy flew to Antigua for a yachting gig. She struggled with the new job thanks to COVID-19 and her still injured wrist. It was then that Daisy was consumed with anxiety.

“At this stage I had completely lost myself my anxiety consumed me, I couldn’t eat, sleep felt totally lost, and honestly I just felt like a failure. Friendships suffered and I pushed people I cared about away because I couldn’t cope with my overwhelming anxiety,” Daisy wrote.

The last couple of months have had a significant and positive impact on the chief stew. Daisy credits sunshine and being surrounded by people again to helping with her anxiety.

“It’s only taken a year but thank god I’m me again, and finally off to start a new job! Appreciation post for all the incredible people in my life and everyone who has supported me over the last year,” she expressed.

Daisy Kelliher has shared her story about the anxiety she felt amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty hopes she can help others by sharing her experience.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.