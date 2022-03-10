Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher disses charter guests Erica Rose and Charles Sanders￼

Daisy isn’t holding back from sharing her true feelings about Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests Erica and her husband, Charles. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has dissed charter guests Erica Rose and her husband, Charles Sanders.

Erica returned to the hit sailing show on the most recent episode. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will remember Erica from her Season 2 stint with her mom Cindi and a group of girlfriends.

For her most recent appearance, Charles joined Erica, Cindi, and a new crew of friends aboard Parsifal III. The group was not pleased with chef Marcos Spaziani’s food, especially Charles, who went off in one scene he now says was scripted.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have dragged Erica and her husband for their behavior. However, no one was more upset that Erica was back than Daisy. She called them the worst guests on the show, and that’s only just the beginning.

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht disses charter guests Erica Rose and Charles Sanders

During Erica and Charles’ first episode, Daisy used Twitter to express her thoughts on the couple and their behavior. While fans got a glimpse of how upset Daisy was at Erica’s return, the chief stew was more upset than what was featured on Bravo airwaves.

“My reaction to Erica coming back on 😂 it’s not shown but I was actually crying after I found out they were coming on I wasn’t mentally prepared and overwhelmed #BelowDecksailing,” Daisy tweeted.

On the show, Erica revealed her mom Cindi was delayed because she stole Charles’ omelette from first-class, and the group was escorted off the plane. Charles shared his side of the story too. Daisy believes there’s more to the story than the couple spilled.

“Emmmmmmm a very large part of me thinks they were escorts off the plane for a lot more then just an omelette #BelowDecksailing,” she stated via Twitter.

The chief stew also expressed how bad she felt for Ashley Marti for having to listen to Charles and for stew Gabriela Barragan having to clean the room.

Daisy agrees with chef Marcos’ assessment of the guests’ food knowledge

There’s no question the food was a major issue for Erica and Charles on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Daisy revealed she agreed with chef Marcos’ assessment of the guests’ food knowledge.

“Yup Marcos said it these guests know f**k all about food!” Daisy tweeted.

Erica showed up in the comments section of Daisy’s tweet about chef Marcos, explaining her group liked chef Natasha De Bourg more.

“we thought Natasha’s food was amazing. I don’t know why you didn’t like her but she was so talented,” Erica wrote.

There’s no love between Daisy Kelliher and charter guest Erica Rose. Daisy has made her feelings about Erica’s return crystal clear.

Erica and her husband Charles Sanders’ second episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will air on Monday, March 14. Tune in to find out how the crew handles these demanding and over-the-top guests.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.