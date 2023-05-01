Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin talks Gary having competition for the ladies and Daisy’s annoyed

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 will feature a new dynamic between Colin MacRae and Gary King.

The two men have been good pals since they both joined Season 2 of the sailing show.

Colin has always been the relationship guy, faithful to the woman he was dating at the time.

Gary, on the hand, has become known for his womanizing ways on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

This time, Colin and Gary are both single, leading to some tension because of Daisy Kelliher.

Before that happens, though, the hunky engineer has a little fun with his pal, the first mate.

Colin MacRae talks Gary King having a competition for the ladies

In a sneak peek at Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 Episode 4, Colin enjoys ribbing Gary about having some competition with deckhand Alex Propson. The latter had a hot tub make-out session with Daisy on the first crew night off, but Gary missed it because he was COVID-ridden.

Colin, Gary, and deckhand Chase Lemacks have a little post-charter talk that, of course, leads to discussing the females on the sailing yacht. Gary wants to know who single Colin has his eye ahead of the crew night out.

The three guys basically talk over each other, but it alludes to him not being interested in Mads Herrera or Lucy Edmunds. In a confessional, though, Colin wastes no time talking about how Gary’s been the king of Parsifal III for the past two seasons.

“He’s always had the girls fighting over him, and this is the first time he’s got a little bit of competition. It’s going to be interesting to see how this pans out,” Colin expressed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher gets annoyed with Gary King

Another preview reveals Gary hasn’t changed his tune about Daisy at all. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary admitted to being jealous of Daisy and Colin hooking up this season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

It turns out Gary was jealous way before that over Daisy and Alex, pushing the chief stew’s buttons on the crew night out. Bravo shared a preview of Gary point blank asking Daisy what’s up with her and the deckhand.

When she says nothing, he admits he’s jealous while continuing his flirty manner with Daisy. She gets annoyed in a confessional rehashing how Gary treats her like all the other girls he’s hooked up with but also claims Daisy’s different.

Some things never change with Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Season 4 once again has Gary in his feelings for Daisy and other female crew members too. There will be one thing that shakes things up, and that’s single Colin, so stay tuned for that.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.