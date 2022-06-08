Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Ashley Marti claps back at haters calling her ‘horrible names’

Ashley isn’t here for the name-calling trolls. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Ashley Marti has clapped back at haters calling her horrible names as her Season 3 stint winds down.

Ashley has become the villain of Parsifal III this season, with Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans not holding their true feelings about the stew. It all started with her relentlessly pursuing Gary King, whom many feel she crossed a line with more than once.

The way Ashley treated former stew Gabriela Barragan was also a sore spot for Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers. Now, as romance begins to blossom between new stew Scarlett Bentley and Gary, Ashley’s jealous side has come out again.

Ahead of the most recent episode, Ashley fought back with some comments that did nothing to paint her in a better light.

Ashley Marti claps back at haters calling her ‘horrible names’

After weeks of being under fire from Twitter, Ashley had enough and sent out her own message. In true Ashley fashion, she didn’t hold back and spoke her mind.

“Everyone love to call me all sorts of horrible names but let’s see how you feel once I start calling you them.. #Respectfully #c**t,” Ashley tweeted.

There weren’t many replies to her message, but those that did respond called her out. One user even went as far as the reply to what she did with Gary, and another called Ashley horrible for the way she treated Gabi and Gary.

Others simply told her to “sit down” and commented on those words coming from the stew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ashley slams online trolls

That wasn’t the only thing Ashley shared via Twitter before the new episode hit Bravo airwaves. She followed up her first message with one defending herself while also slamming the trolls.

“But also, my life is amazing..I hope you all continue to enjoy watching from your moms couch having done f**k all with your life xoxo,” she wrote.

The remark definitely didn’t stop the online negativity with one GIF that pretty much said it all.

Ashley Marti from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has taken to social media to put the haters on blast. It’s not the first time either.

In April, she used Twitter to blast those spreading their nastiness toward her as backlash from her actions on the show had fans in a frenzy.

The end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is almost here, and Ashley Marti has had enough of the haters. Captain Glenn Shephard recently teased the reunion show, leaving out all the trouble Ashley caused. It will certainly be addressed when the Parsifal III crew gets together.

What do you think of Ashley’s tweets?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.