Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Colin MacRae enjoys a ‘Jacuzzi in the rain,’ catches up with Tom Pearson

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Colin MacRae enjoyed some jacuzzi time in the rain before he caught up with his good friend Tom Pearson.

Colin has been one busy man the past few weeks.

First, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite spent time at home in New Zealand to meet his nephew. Then he hopped a plane to spend time with his Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 pal chef Marcos Spaziani.

There was also the incident where his beloved Catamaran Parlay Revival was struck by lightning.

In the next couple of weeks, Colin will be making a few appearances at boat shows on the East Coast.

Before that, though, the hunky engineer enjoyed some downtime in the rain and a reunion with another one of his Parsifal III buddies.

Colin MacRae enjoys ‘Jacuzzi in the rain’

In a recent Instagram Stories share, Colin gave his followers something to talk about as he and his friends had some hot tub time in the rain.

Colin shared two photos of the fun. The first one was of a selfie that had Colin’s long dark locks wet and falling onto his shoulders.

A group photo was next, with a shot of Colin and friends on a rooftop in a jacuzzi with a stunning view in the rain with the location tagged as Golfito Marina Village & Resort in Costa Rica.

“Jacuzzi in the rain” was the caption.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums Colin MacRae and Tom Pearson catch up

Colin also used Instagram Stories to reveal he spent time on a video call with Tom. Despite the anchor dragging situation and Tom getting fired, Colin keeps him in contact with the deckhand.

Earlier this week, the two friends each shares photos of their most recent chat. Colin had an image of Tom via the video screen, writing across it, “Good little catch up brother!”

The hunky engineer then reshared Tom’s Instagram Story that was a picture of Colin on his computer screen with the caption “Catching up with a brother from another mother @parlayrevival_colin.”

There’s no question that Colin MacRae built some deep bonds on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Colin’s also extremely close with Gary King, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Daisy Kelliher.

Although fans would love to see Colin back on the show, when Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 news broke last month, Colin was nowhere to be found with his friends.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.