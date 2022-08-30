Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae’s beloved catamaran was struck by lightning

Colin MacRae shared details of his boat being struck by lightning with Below Deck fans. Pic credit: parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Colin MacRae recently detailed a lightning strike that happened on his beloved boat, Parlay Revival.

When Colin was on Seasons 2 and 3 of Sailing Yacht he often spoke about his own boat that he keeps in Central America and being the captain of that vessel.

Colin was the engineer on Parsifal III and he has taken his engineering prowess into the hardships and setbacks he encountered with his boat.

In his address about his catamaran, he explained the issues that occurred due to the lightning strike, the second in the boat’s history.

Colin also mentioned another wild weather situation his vessel went through, but expressed his feelings of resiliency about the boat.

One red flag regarding getting the catamaran back in shape was mentioned about insurance as well.

Colin has become a popular figure in the Below Deck franchise, known for not only his good looks, but also his entertaining interpretations of his the crew and different situations, as well as his relationship with first officer, Gary King.

Colin MacRae revealed his boat had been struck by lightning

Through his Instagram, Colin shared a picture of himself with his back turned away from the camera as he held his hands clasped on top of his head while looking at Parlay Revival.

Colin wrote a long caption talking about how the vessel was struck by lightning for the second time in its lifetime. He continued, “Have a lot more trouble shooting to do, but so far I have lost all electronics including all navigation equipment, all but one solar charger, inverter, monitoring system, anchor windlass, various lights and switches all throughout the boat, tank gauges, the list goes on.”

He cautioned, “It has always been a prominent danger, having my boat in Central America during the wet season, where the lightning storms are some of the worst in the world. “

Colin finished his thought by saying, “Everything happens for a reason though so our spirits are still high as nothing will stop us from circumnavigating the planet,” ending with, “she will be sailing again soon enough. Just kinda wish I had finalized my insurance policy beforehand 🙄😂.”

For those who want to find out more about Parlay Revival, Colin runs a YouTube Channel about his adventures at sea with the vessel and he also has a website.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 details

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht ended in June and was a season filled with immense crew drama, hookups, wild guests, and yacht mishaps.

The core four of Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin have become beloved by Sailing Yacht viewers, but it’s possible that the foursome’s run altogether may be over. Whether any one of them have moved on to different projects, boats, or life endeavors could factor in to them coming back together for a fourth season.

Captain Glenn, however, caused speculation about whether Season 4 was filming with a recent Instagram post in The Med where he said, “One more week and I’m a free man.” It’s unclear exactly what he meant by that, but it could mean that Season 4 filming is wrapping up.

In any case, if Bravo is sticking to their usual filming schedule, it would mean that Sailing Yacht would be filming now.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Season 1-3 is streaming on Peacock.