Below Deck Med stewardess Jessica More is hanging out with this Sailing Yacht deck crew member

Jessica More hung out with another Below Deck franchise star in Florida. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Med star Jessica (Jess) More shared videos and pictures hanging out with a former Sailing Yacht deck team member in Florida.

Jess was hanging out with Ciara Duggan and based on the content from both their Instagram pages, it appears as though they have repaired their friendship from a previous blowup in May 2021.

Jess was on Season 5 of Below Deck Med where her rocky boatmance with Rob Westergaard was the focal point of her season.

Ciara was on Season 1 of Sailing Yacht with her ex-fiance Paget Berry and the pair tried to get along as deck crew members with Paget in a leadership role.

Jessica More and Ciara Duggan showed off their friendship to Below Deck fans

Jess and Ciara’s friendship seems to have bounced back from Ciara’s public claims that Jess was “psychotic” and hit her sister. At the time, Jess denied Ciara’s claims but their friendship did not seem hopeful at that point.

In Instagram stories, both Below Deck franchise women shared pictures and videos of a medspa grand opening event they attended in Palm Beach, Florida.

They smiled in one picture together and Jess shared a cute video of them in a different setting.

In the video, they were both laying down and Jess wrote a caption at the bottom of the video that read, “Real friends can do nothing together [laughing/crying emoji].”

Jess added her own commentary in the video saying, “It’s true. This is what friends do.”

Jess and Ciara shared their time together with Below Deck fans. Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

Now that Jess and Ciara appear to be on the other side of their nasty feud, it’s possible that Below Deck fans could see more of them together.

Jessica More is friends with another Below Deck Mediterranean baddie

Jess has spent a lot of time in Tulum, Mexico, which happens to be where Season 6 of Below Deck Med beauty Katie Flood has also frequented.

The pair both posted photos and videos having fun together but it is unclear if their friendship started before or during their time in Tulum.

Many of the Below Deck franchise cast members, most notably Kate Chastain, have said that the cast across the spinoffs maintains a community with each other.

Several strong friendships have formed on the show with a lot of the cast members getting together under different circumstances.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.