Below Deck Med: Jessica More and Katie Flood sizzle in bikini photos in Mexico

The Below Deck family is small, so it’s not uncommon for alum to hang out. Jess and Katie are the latest duo from Below Deck Mediterranean to be spotted spending time together.

Below Deck Med fans know Katie as the chief stew on Season 6, while Jess was the third stew on Season 5 of the hit Bravo show. It turns out these two ladies have a lot more in common than the show.

They both stun in bikinis and enjoy being on the beach.

Katie was the first to reveal that she and Jess hung out in Mexico. The Bravo personality shared an Instagram post of her on a beach wearing a green bikini top and black bikini bottoms.

She also donned a beach hat that perfectly complimented her bikini style. Katie revealed the hat was made in Tulum, Mexico, and promoted the local designer in her post.

The second picture on the post revealed Jess was with Katie. Jess also showed off a new hat while wearing a light green bikini top and multicolored bikini bottom.

“Tulum fashion 101… the tuluminati hat Made in Mexico, locally designed & handcrafted 🥰 👒 @lacanija.tulum,” Katie wrote on the Instagram post.

Jess used Instagram to show off her beach style with Katie a couple of days later. Jess shared a photo of the two brunette beauties sitting on a lounge chair in their bikinis and hats from Katie’s social media post.

“When multimillion dollar yachts just don’t do it for you anymore so you escape to Tulum to sell hats on the beach @lacanija.tulum,” Jessica captioned the picture, also promoting the local business where they bought the hats.

The Instagram account @lacanija.tulum has pictures of both Katie and Jess modeling their products.

Below Deck Med alum joins Katie and Jess on vacation in Mexico

Another Below Deck Mediterranean alum joined Jess and Katie during their Mexico trip — Bobby Giancola.

Yes, hot on the heels of welcoming a new family member, Bobby revealed he was spending time in Mexico. Bobby used Instagram stories to share a photo of him with Jess and Katie, joking about having a Mexico version of Below Deck.

Pic credit: @bgcola28/Instagram

Katie Flood and Jess More from Below Deck Med sizzled in bikinis as they showed off new hats in Mexico. The Bravo ladies looked amazing as they promoted a local business and hung out on the beach.

Below Deck, Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.