Below Deck Med spoilers: Joe gets scolded, Gael and Nathan flirt, and more Captain Sandy laundry drama

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal that Captain Sandy Yawn has her hands full with the crew as a new charter begins.

The most recent episode ended on a cliffhanger as the Mustique yacht rushed to escape smoke from the wildfire but had another yacht making the exit difficult.

Thanks to Bravo, Below Deck Med fans got a sneak peek to reveal the yacht makes it out to sea, much to the delight of the charter guests.

And it was not smooth sailing for the crew to get to this point.

The deck team takes a hit from Captain Sandy, and they aren’t the only ones in her crosshairs.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Bri Muller has once again messed up the laundry. It might be the end of the road for her.

Captain Sandy praises Nathan and scolds Joe on Below Deck Med

In the latest preview video for Below Deck Med, we see Joe get yelled at by Captain Sandy as she panics a bit getting out to sea and he messed up a line.

Once the Mustique yacht is on its way to safer waters, Captain Sandy takes a minute to praise Nathan via her confessional. Nathan has become her official bow guy.

Joe, for his part, knows he’s in a little trouble. In his confessional, he weighs in on being taken off the bow. The change isn’t getting Joe down as he plans to “fake it until you make it” in the lead deckhand role.

Meanwhile, after the chaos subsides, Gael Cameron and Nathan find time to flirt. They are definitely trying to figure out where they stand with each other while also not letting their feelings get in the way of their work.

It’s rare for the Below Deck world to have two people be so professional amid romance craziness.

Below Deck Med has another laundry issues

Season 9 of Below Deck Med has had a laundry mishap during every charter. Charter number four is set to have two, and the first day has just begun.

Hot on the heels of misplacing Captain Sandy’s white dress shirt, Bri delivers not clean white pants to her. Captain Sandy calls Bri to her quarters to show her the white pants were clearly washed with something dark and have a tint to them.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott overhears the conversation as stress and tension mount. Could this be the final straw for Bri?

Tune in to Below Deck Med Season 9 to find out.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate Chastain helped Aesha kick off the new After Show for Season 9 of Below Deck Med, so be sure to check that out, too.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.