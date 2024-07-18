The Below Deck Med After Show has returned with fan favorite Aesha Scott launching the series.

Aesha’s joined by Below Deck legend Kate Chastain, who enters the Below Deck Med chat.

Below Deck Med fans also get their first look at the Season 9 crew ready to dish some dirt.

The pairs for the After Show series include Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallager, Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford and Bri Muller, as well as Aesha with Gael Cameron at times on the show.

It seems that Captain Sandy Yawn, Iain Maclean, and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich are left on their own, at least for the first episode.

Wondering why Kate happened to appear on the Below Deck Med After Show when she’s the queen of the OG Below Deck?

Kate Chastain and Aesha Scott reveal secret to kick off Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show

Aesha and Kate gave Below Deck fans something we didn’t know we needed, a tease at what it would be like to have these two work together. Their witty banter and sass are off the charts.

“If we morphed into one chief stew, we would probably be the world’s best chief stew,” Aesha joked to Kate, and we so agree.

Once Kate gives her breakdown on the crew, which truly is hilarious, she and Aesha revealed the hilarious way they first met.

“Did you guys know that I watched my very first premiere episode with Kate?” Aesha asked before adding, “I broke her TV.”

No, that’s not a joke, as Kate explained that she had Aesha over to watch her first episode, which was back on Below Deck Med Season 4. However, things quickly went awry when Aesha came barreling into Kate’s place and knocked her TV over.

Kate shared she had just done some redecorating, so she had cords from her TV kind of hanging and Aesha plowed right into them. It was literally shattered but Kate wanted a new TV so it worked out fine.

In fact, Kate even thanked Aesha for breaking her TV because the new one was so much better.

Later, Aesha noted how “cool” it was for her to try to follow in the footsteps of the Below Deck greats like Kate and Hannah Ferrier; Kate had the best response.

“You’re charting your own path! You’re doing amazing,” The Traitors alum expressed.

How and when to watch Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show

The video was a tease of the Below Med Season 9 After Show. Clips from the series will be released on Monday, July 22 at 10/9c on BravoTV.com and YouTube.com.

Each week, more clips from the After Show will be shared following the latest episode of Below Deck Med as the back half of Season 9 plays out.

It has been years since there has been an After Show in the hit yachting franchise. The fact that Season 9 of Below Deck Med has one bodes well for the show and perhaps means we might get a reunion.

Kate Chastain weighs in on Below Deck Med Season 9 as part of the After Show, and the good news is that she seems to be sticking around for the remainder of the series.

To watch the full video clip of Kate, Aesha, and the rest of the Mustique crew, click here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.