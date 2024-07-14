Below Deck Med Season 9 stars praise Captain Sandy Yawn: ‘Such a good leader’

Captain Sandy Yawn has two of her Below Deck Med Season 9 crew members singing her praises.

There’s no question that Captain Sandy has been labeled a micromanager over her seven years on the show.

The Below Deck Med captain has also earned her fair share of backlash each season since she began.

However, Nathan Gallager and Joe Bradley from Season 9 are here to ensure fans know how amazing she is as a leader.

During their recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, the deckhands had nothing for love for the captain.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Joe and Nathan continued to gush over Captain Sandy while speaking with Us Weekly.

Below Deck Med Season 9 stars praise Captain Sandy Yawn

“It was an absolutely amazing and fantastic experience. I’m going to go on a boat in three days and I’m going to take what she’s taught me onto this boat. What a powerful woman this woman is,” Joe declared about working with Captain Sandy.

Nathan, Joe and Deckhand Gael Cameron have struggled all season long to take direction from Iain Maclean. The bosun so isn’t on the same page aa the captain, which has caused problems more than once for the deck team.

Captain Sandy’s help in guiding them didn’t go unnoticed by Nathan and Joe during the filming.

“She had to deal with a lot [during season 9]. And the way that Sandy handled it so far was absolutely amazing. The patience that she showed us was amazing,” Nathan expressed to the outlet.

The two deckhands are taking everything they learned from working with Captain Sandy into their next jobs as they both aspire to be captains in the future.

Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallager weigh in on seeing Captain Sandy Yawn propose on Below Deck Med

Thanks to the trailer for Below Deck Med Season 9, fans will soon see Captain Sandy propose to her now-wife, Leah Shafer.

It wasn’t just a special moment for Captain Sandy and Leah but also the rest of the crew who got to see it go down from the sidelines.

“What an honor to be in that timeline and experience this with her,” Joe gushed to Us Weekly.

Nathan admitted he got teary-eyed watching the proposal, sharing it was so emotional to watch as well as being beautiful.

“God, we got love with Captain Sandy. We used to watch [her] on the TV and then we were at their engagement. It’s crazy,” Nathan spilled.

Nathan Gallagher and Joe Bradley aren’t the only Below Deck Med Season 9 stars to open up about working with Captain Sandy Yawn.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chief Stew Aesha Scott has shared how her relationship with the captain changed when she returned to the show.

What do you think of the two deckhands’ thoughts on Captain Sandy?

In other news, charter guest Trishelle Cannatella from The Traitors has spilled some Below Deck Med tea, including a spoiler, and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.