Does Bri get fired on Below Deck Med?

Bri Muller on Below Deck Med has fans buzzing after she once again made a major laundry mishap.

The third stew has been struggling with the laundry all season long, making one mistake after another.

However, Bri’s latest error might end her time on the Mustique yacht.

Below Deck Med viewers watched as Captain Sandy Yawn grew furious over her laundry being all screwed up again.

Things went from bad to worse when Elena “Ellie” Dubaich was helping Bri figure out the laundry fiasco.

While Captain Sandy eventually got her clothes, the rumor mill buzzed that Bri would get fired on Below Deck Med.

Here’s what we know about that.

Will Bri get fired on Below Deck Med?

Below Deck Med Season 9 has reached the halfway point, which means Captain Sandy won’t tolerate any more silly mistakes.

Aside from Bri struggling in laundry, she also continues to clash with Ellie over Deckhand Joe Bradley.

In fact, when Aesha Scott tried to have an interior meeting to squash things, Ellie and Bri clashed even more. The tension in the interior can’t continue all season because it’s not good for the crew or guests.

Since Aesha has already hinted that she may need to get Captain Sandy’s input on the two stews fighting, and Captain Sandy is annoyed with laundry, it doesn’t bode well for Bri.

Ellie may be annoying, but she knows her job, and that’s why she won’t be the one to get fired amid the interior chaos. Plus, we all know Ellie won’t leave on her own accord because she’s the second stew.

A Reddit thread also revealed that a new crew member is present at Captain Sandy’s proposal to her now-wife Leah Shaffer. Considering Gael Cameron is also in the picture, it’s safe to say that the newbie is a stew and Bri’s replacement.

What are Below Deck Med fans saying about Bri Muller?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med fans have been sounding off about Ellie, but that doesn’t mean fans are thrilled with Bri as a stew.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire amid the latest episode with thoughts on Bri.

Those are just a few things viewers are saying after the most recent episode of Below Deck Med.

Do you think Bri should be fired?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.