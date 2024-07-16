Below Deck Med’s Chef Johnathan ‘Jono’ Shillingford sounds off on Captain Sandy Yawn and Elena Dubaich

Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford has weighed in on Below Deck Med Season 9, including some issues he endured with Captain Sandy Yawn and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

There’s no question that the chef has had some trouble finding his footing on the Mustique yacht.

Captain Sandy has had to lecture Jono more than once, especially after Gigi Fernandez’s charter.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jono spoke out on that topic, declaring it the “worst charter of his career.”

After Jono made another mistake during Trishelle Cannatella’s charter, Captain Sandy had a backup chef ready.

However, all that was nothing compared to the drama he endured when Ellie woke him up to help make late-night snacks, and the captain scolded her.

Now, the chef has commented on what happened on the show with Captain Sandy and Ellie.

Below Deck Med’s Chef Johnathan ‘Jono’ Shillingford reacts to Captain Sandy Yawn having a backup chef

Last night, Jono appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where a virtual fan wanted to know his thoughts on Captain Sandy’s having a replacement chef ready to go in case he couldn’t cut it.

“Honestly, a little shocking. Because I had no idea that was happening,” he expressed.

While he may have been shocked at Captain Sandy’s decision, he understood where she was coming from.

“But, to be fair, she’s a yacht captain, and she has to look after the boat. And if that’s what she has to do, then I respect her decision,” Jono stated.

Later in the episode, Jono clarified that he has mad respect for Captain Sandy and had difficulty finding faults with her in one of Andy Cohen’s games.

Along with dishing about the captain, Jono had some things to say about Ellie.

Chef Johnathan ‘Jono’ Shillingford weighs in on Elena ‘Ellie’ Dubaich waking him up on Below Deck Med

On the first charter of the season, Jono messed up and didn’t make the late-night snacks the guests wanted.

When Ellie went to wake him up, Jon refused, basically telling her she could whip up some sandwiches and snacks. Jono addressed the incident on WWHL

“I think I was so exhausted from the day before. I just thought if I wake up now, I don’t know how I’ll get up in a few hours to make breakfast,” Jono stated.

The chef went on to add, “It was a tough call. It really was. Probably one of the hardest calls of my career. But usually, you do wake up and make the late-night snacks. This time, it was just, yeah, a really tough call.”

Even though he and Ellie clashed some, Jono doesn’t feel that she belittled Bri Muller. Below Deck Med fans know Ellie has gotten a lot of backlash for her behavior toward the stew.

Only time will tell if Below Deck Med’s Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford will make it to the end of Season 9.

Jono has undoubtedly improved, and we are rooting for him, but he’s landed on Captain Sandy Yawn’s radar, and that’s not a good thing.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.