Below Deck Med spoilers: Demanding charter guest shocks Aesha, Gael gets a win, and Iain’s desperate

Below Deck Med Season 9 faces another short charter, and it won’t be easy for the Mustique crew.

Hot on the heels of the mid-season trailer featuring one charter guest with ridiculous demand, we learn the guest won’t be around long.

It’s a good thing because the primary guest, Mahisha Dellinger, shows her obnoxious ways from the second she arrives on the yacht.

However, the stage is set for this charter when Mahisha asks Chief Stew Aesha Scott to move two deck couches because they are “eye sores.”

Aesha and Stew Bri Muller move them as Mahisha gives them directions on where the couches need to go to get out of her sight.

The saving grace of watching the moment is Aesha’s confession, which is laugh-out-loud funny.

Gael gets a win on Below Deck Med

While Mahisha certainly brings the drama, deckhand Gael Cameron gives Below Deck Med fans something to smile about.

Due to the weather, the Mustique yacht had to leave the dock early, which meant getting guests and provisions via the tender.

Gael and Joe Bradley head to get the provisions with him letting her drive the tender for experience. It turns out Gael wanted to work on her tender skills to help further her yachting career.

The deckhand kills it, docking the tender perfectly for the provisions to be loaded. Side note: They had to load a huge balloon arch-like thing, and that moment, too, provided some laughter.

Iain needs a win on Below Deck Med

There’s no question that Iain Maclean has been on Captain Sandy Yawn’s radar all season long and not in a good way. The bosun has struggled, making rookie mistakes, and the captain has taken notice.

In the preview, Iain becomes very strict and structured to ensure the deck team doesn’t make any more mistakes. Translation: Iain is desperate to return to Captain Sandy’s good side.

So far, the deck team has killed it, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have issues arise because this is Below Deck Med, after all.

Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich also managed to work together without hate. It seems the threat of losing their changes, and the recent cabin switch has helped the situation.

Thanks to the new rules Aesha implemented, they can have civilized conversations even when Ellie comes down to laundry.

Only a few episodes are left in Below Deck Med Season 9, but watching the show so far has changed some things for Ellie. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, she shared some regrets about Bri.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.