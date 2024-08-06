Aesha Scott reveals Below Deck Med moment ‘that almost ruined the season’ for her

Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott has revealed the moment that nearly did her in for the season.

Aesha has been dealing with interior crew drama thanks to the tension between Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Bri Muller.

Things reached a breaking point in the most recent episode of Below Deck Med, forcing Captain Sandy Yawn to have a talk with them.

The situation also had Captain Sandy making a change that Aesha agreed with but didn’t like at all.

In fact, the change and chaos with her stews nearly pushed Aesha to the brink but fans didn’t get to see the moment or at least not yet.

During the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, Aesha spilled some tea that will surprise her fans.

Aesha Scott reveals Below Deck Med moment that ‘almost ruined the season’

The chief stew didn’t hold back on how the cabin switch impacted her mental health on the yacht.

“The day that Sandy told me that I was gonna move cabins, that crushed my soul. Like, that almost ruined the season for me. I was so gutted,” Aesha expressed.

Gael Cameron had to move out of her cabin with Aesha to split Bri and Ellie up in the hopes it would help ease the tension between them. Bri moved in with Aesha, and Gael had to bunk with Ellie.

It was a move neither Aesha nor Gael liked, but they followed the captain’s direction. The cabin change, though, caused Aesha to have a meltdown.

“I knew she was right. I knew that I should. It [was] for the health of the boat, safety, everyone’s mental well-being,” Aesha shared. “But then I definitely went and had a little tantrum.”

The chief went on to explain, “No one else was around and I think I was holding like some candle or a bowl or something, and I was so upset that I went ‘AHH!’ and I chucked it on the floor, and I just had this massive tantrum. I was being silly, but I felt so sh**ty.”

Aesha’s good friends with Gael but also rooming with her gave her a break from dealing with the Ellie and Bri drama. Something that didn’t happen once the cabin change occurred.

Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott did what was best for the crew

Aesha also explained that she’s never been in a situation where two stews were fighting so badly that cabins had to be changed.

“This was the first time in all my whole entire yachting career that I’ve ever seen stews have to actually leave cabins,” she stated.

In the end, Aesha knew she was in boss mode and had to do what was best for the crew. That mindset will come into play more as the rest of Below Deck Med Season 9 plays out.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the mid-season trailer revealed things don’t change between Ellie and Bri, and signs point to Ellie leaving.

