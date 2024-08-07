Elena Dubaich reveals Below Deck Med regret after dragging Bri Muller for being on reality TV

Below Deck Med star Elena “Ellie” Dubaich has revealed her Season 9 regret after she dragged her costar Bri Muller for being on reality TV.

Ellie and Bri have been clashing all season long with the mid-season trailer, proving things are going to get a whole lot worse.

The two stews have been sounding off in the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, and it’s no secret Bri feels Ellie sabotaged her.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha Scott, Kate Chastain, and more have weighed in on whether Ellie purposely sabotaged Bri this season.

Watching herself on-screen or maybe the backlash seems to have changed Ellie’s tune about a few things.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live via Zoom, Ellie showed remorse for her actions with Bri.

Elena Dubaich reveals Below Deck Med regret

Andy Cohen asked Ellie and Gael Cameron if they had anything to say about watching themselves back on the show. Ellie immediately did and took accountability for not being kinder to her costar.

“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my actions and whatnot, and I’m actually glad I’ve had this opportunity to see myself through somebody else’s eyes,” Ellie explained.

The Below Deck Med star admitted she was grateful to have the chance to see herself through someone else’s perspective. This experience has allowed her to see her mistakes, take ownership of her actions, and regret her behavior.

“I’ve realized that sometimes, in other peoples’ eyes, we are the villain in their story. And that’s who I was in Bri’s story, and I truly regret that,” she stated.

“I should have been professional. I should have put my emotions aside, and I should have lifted her up and make her feel stronger and find strength in herself, so I regret that.”

Ellie reshared her response via Instagram, where she further acknowledged her mistakes. The stew also encouraged prositivity and helping others, especially when it comes to mental health.

“I’ve realized that sometimes, in other peoples’ eyes, we are the villain in their story. And that’s who I was in Bri’s story, and I truly regret that” read part of her caption.

Ellie shares an IG post of her WWHL video. Pic credit: @thebalkanbiscuit/Instagram

The regret revelation comes after Ellie blasted Bri on social media and questioned why she was on a reality TV show.

Elena Dubaich drags Bri Muller for being on Below Deck Med

Taking to her Instagram Stories last week, Ellie shared a now-deleted X (formerly Twitter). The X took aim at Bri for crying over their conflict and feeling bullied by Ellie, even claiming no one wanted to watch that for four months.

“Bri is unfortunately about as cut out for Reality TV as she is for doing laundry,” Ellie wrote before adding that Bri needed to leave and free up the spot for someone else.

Ellie apologized for breaking the fourth wall while basically saying if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen. The stew also promoted her recent stint on WWHL.

Ellie Dubaich drags Bri Muller for being on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: @thebalkanbiscuit/Instagram

While it definitely wasn’t cool of Ellie to be bashing Bri like that, her taking accountability for her actions on Below Deck Med does earn her some props. We will have to see if Ellie keeps up this narrative or goes back to dissing her costar.

There is still plenty of Below Deck Med Season 9 to play out, and it will be interesting to see how the entire cast responds as tension mounts on the show.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.