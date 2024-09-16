Below Deck Med spoilers: Aesha’s ready to put Ellie in her place and Iain plays tour guide

Only two episodes are left in Below Deck Med Season 9, and the show isn’t letting up on the drama until the very end.

The latest spoilers for Below Deck Med reveal that Chief Stew Aesha Scott is over Stew Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

This should surprise no one because, as Monsters and Critics reported, Ellie oversteps her boundaries, and Aesha isn’t here for it.

Bravo gave Below Deck Med fans a sneak peek of yet another thing that pushed Aesha to her breaking point with Ellie.

It’s no secret Ellie has an obsession with rank and consistently lets the other stews know she‘s the second stew.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With the last charter in full swing, Ellie barks orders even more than before at Carrie O’Neill and Bri Muller.

Aesha Scott’s ready to put Elena ‘Ellie’ Dubaich in her place on Below Deck Med

Per Aesha’s orders, Carrie and Bri are helping Ellie set up for an after-dinner party. However, when Aehsa comes to check on things, she sees Ellie butting in with Carrie and Bri setting up balloons.

The more Ellie inserts herself, the more annoyed Aesha gets, even saying that Ellie needs to leave them alone. Aesha’s words fall on deaf ears, though, because Ellie keeps putting her two cents in on literally a balloon rainbow.

Later in the crew mess, Aesha chats with Carrie to confirm what she already knows: Ellie’s trying to play chief stew. Aesha makes it clear she will handle Ellie because enough is enough.

Ellie has been called out for her hierarchy craziness more than once by Aesha and Kate Chastain for her obsession with rank. It looks like Below Deck Med fans will hear more of that after the next episode.

Below Deck Med fans get a break from the drama with a fun moment from Bosun Iain Maclean.

Iain Maclean shines on Below Deck Med

Season 9 of Below Deck Med hasn’t been the easiest for Iain, who has made many mistakes and angered Captain Sandy Yawn more than once. Iain does seem to find his groove, though, during an off-the-boat excursion.

Iain, Bri, and the guests head to the Temple of Poseidon, where the bosun fills them with facts about the temple’s history. The guests spot the Mustique yacht and decide to have a little fun with the crew back on board.

Oh yes, everyone has a good time, as Iain seems to have found his element as a tour guide.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.