Aesha Scott and Kate Chastain slam Below Deck Med star Elena Dubaich over rank drama

The Mustique crew on Below Deck Med Season 9 welcomed a new stew, Carrie O’Neill, on the most recent episode.

It took half a second to see that Elena “Ellie” Dubaich wasn’t thrilled with adding a person to the interior crew.

Carrie’s arrival made Ellie jealous of the attention the new stew was getting from Chief Stew Aesha Scott and Joe Bradley.

Despite Aesha making Carrie a floater, Ellie was freaked out that her place in the hierarchy of the yacht was secure.

On the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, Kate Chastain, and Aesha addressed Ellie and her obsession with rank.

They had a lot to say on the subject, too.

Aesha Scott said Elena Dubaich was ‘immediately threatened’ by Carrie O’Neill on Below Deck Med

“I think she could see as soon as Carrie came on that she was more equipped and better than her and was immediately threatened,” Aesha said on the After Show.

The Chief Stew wasn’t impressed with how Ellie acted toward Carrie or about having a new stew simply because she didn’t want to lose her second stew role. Aesha knew what Ellie was trying to do and didn’t have time for the nonsense.

Although she tried to give Ellie some attention, Aesha was annoyed… so she tried addressing it while putting off the chat until later. The rank situation got on Aesha’s nerves.

“I’m like, if you just shut up and put your head down and played the game and just went along with it and you were a good stew, [you] actually would rise up the ranks so much quicker,” Aesha expressed. “But she’s so preoccupied with, ‘How am I going to look?'”

Below Deck Kate Chastain alum chimes in on Elena Dubaich rank drama and costume chaos

The fact that Ellie kept the guests waiting while she got into her sexy costume had Kate going all in on her. Kate admitted she would have purposely made Ellie participate in a potato sack beach game (or something) if she was her chief stew.

Oh yes, Kate isn’t about making the guests wait or wasting time, which is what Ellie is. Then, the Below Deck alum summed up her feelings about Aesha’s second stew.

“Ellie could have actually been a chief stew,” Kate explained. “If she had just played it a little more cool. Ellie just wants to win. She wants to win in the rank against Bri. She wants to win Joe against Bri. She wants to win at any costume contest in any country she might visit.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate has called all the Ellie, Bri Muller, and Joe drama a “full-on war,” so it’s easy to see that The Traitors alum isn’t holding back her opinion, and we are not surprised. At all.

Despite everything Kate and Aesha said about Ellie, Aesha did admit that Ellie was good at her job overall.

The end of Below Deck Med is near, so we only have a few more episodes for Kate and Aesha to share their thoughts on, so be sure to keep watching the After Show on BravoTV.com and Peacock.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.