Below Deck Med spoilers: Aesha’s had it, Gael’s in her feelings, and Nathan calls out Joe

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal the last charter of Season 9 will be filled with drama.

There’s relationship drama, crew drama, and no doubt some guest drama to send Season 9 off with a bang.

The latest preview video for the hit yachting show reveals Gael Cameron continuing her breakdown over Nathan Gallagher and their travel plans.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott is on hand to help her Below Deck Med bestie and force Gael to talk to Nathan.

The deckhands do a little drunk snuggling to end the crew night out, with Nathan professing his love for Gael.

They are, of course, interrupted by Joe Bradley, who comes to bed after trying to get his flirt on with stew Carrie O’Neill.

Gael Cameron questions her relationship, and Nathan Gallagher calls out Joe Bradley

The next day, before the final group of charter guests arrive, Joe and Nathan do a little crew night out recap. Joe claims he isn’t interested in Carrie in a hook-up way but rather a “mate” kind of way.

We have a feeling this has to do with Carrie calling him her “mate” more than once the night before as they hung out. Nathan isn’t buying what Joe is selling either, and he calls him out on it in his confessional.

Meanwhile, Gael takes time to clear her head as she and Nathan snuggle in the crew mess to discuss their plans after the season. They seem happy about the next step, but Gael’s more than a little apprehensive.

Via her confessional, Gael admits she’s in her feelings because she just got out of a relationship where he wasn’t treated the best and got screwed over. Gael worries she’s jumping into things too fast with Nathan, fearing she will get hurt again.

Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott has had it with Elena ‘Ellie’ Dubaich

It’s been a long season for Aesha dealing with her interior team, especially regarding Elena “Ellie” Dubaich. Aesha has killed it managing Ellie’s ego, but the chief stew has reached her breaking point.

In the footage, Ellie is late to help with provisions, prompting Aesha to give her a sassy little comment. Later, Aesha had a meeting with the stews to give out assignments for the final charter.

During the meeting, Aesha praises Carrie, which gets a reaction out of Ellie, but Aesha isn’t here for it. Ellie calls out the shift with Aesha in her confessional, saying a “palpable” change has happened thanks to Carrie joining the team.

Things go from bad to worse between Ellie and Aesha when the chief stew scolds Ellie for doing a job she told Bri to do. When Aesha further asks Ellie to redo something, Ellie stops to dance in the crew mess with Joe, and Aesha sees it all.

Thanks to the “next on” preview, Below Deck Med fans know that Aesha calls out Ellie for crossing the line and acting like she’s in charge.

One good thing to come in the preview is we are getting closer to seeing Captain Sandy Yawn propose to her now-wife, Leah Shaffer.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.