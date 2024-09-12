Below Deck Med’s Elena Dubaich claps back at Aesha Scott over ‘real yachtie’ remark

Below Deck Med Season 9 may be winding down, but the tension with the interior crew keeps mounting.

The addition of Carrie O’Neill has Chief Stew Aesha Scott overjoyed and Stew Elena “Ellie” Dubaich feeling threatened.

Things have gone from bad to worse the more Aesha shows appreciation for how Carrie works as a stew.

Aesha also called out Ellie for her obsession with rank on the luxury yacht.

During the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, Aesha doubled down on being a Carrie fan by calling her a “real yachtie.”

It was a comment that didn’t sit right with Ellie, who believes she carried the entire season of the show.

Ellie wasted no time reacting to what Aesha said to Below Deck alum Kate Chastain about Carrie, making it clear she took it as a dig at her.

“I’m not sure what that is supposed to mean, honestly. What do you want from me anymore, at this point?! I’ve done everything. You know, I’ve done every single thing,” Ellie expressed.

The stew went on to defend her experience in the yachting world. Ellie shared that she has worked on many big and expensive yachts, the standards of which are extremely high.

“Like, how am I, not a ‘real yachtie’? I’ve been on so many yachts, I have experience, I’ve been busting my a** here the entire season. Like, in what sense am I not a real yachtie? What are you talking about?” she spilled.

Regarding the season, Ellie insists that sometimes they didn’t have time to clean every nook and cranny. However, she feels they did a great job at making sure everything was presentable and nice for the guests on every charter.

Aesha Scott reveals why called Carrie O’Neill a ‘real yachtie’

In her part of the After Show, Aesha explained that Carrie came in to help, which is exactly what she did. Carrie didn’t need hand-holding or compliments or care about rank; she just wanted to work.

“The thing is with Carrie is I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re going to do your job, and I don’t have to give you, like, 50 compliments a time to get you to get your a** into gear? You’re just gonna do it? You’re capable, you don’t need compliments? You’re like a yachtie! You’re someone that’s gonna do your job! Wow, thank you!'” Aesha shared.

The tension between Ellie and Aesha on the final charter isn’t going to ease up, either. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha has had it with Ellie, who is miffed over the way she’s being treated by the chief stew.

