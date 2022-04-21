Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier clashes with Below Deck Down Under chef Ryan McKeown over Aesha Scott

Hannah is not here for anyone talking bad about her girl Aesha. Pic credit: Bravo and Peacock

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has clashed with Below Deck Down Under chef Ryan Mc Keown over Aesha Scott.

The chef and chief stew have butted heads this season on Below Deck Down Under. Aesha has called Ryan arrogant. Ryan, in turn, claims Aesha’s the one who set the tone for their hostile work environment.

Hannah Ferrier clashes with Ryan McKeown over Aesha Scott

As Aesha and Ryan make their feelings for each other crystal clear, Hannah has stepped up to defend her good friend. Below Deck Mediterranean fans know Aesha worked under Hannah on Season 4 of the hit yachting show.

They became close friends along with third stew/chef Anastasia Surmava. The three ladies are still best pals today and each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Hannah gave Aesha solid advice ahead of her first chief stew gig on Below Deck Down Under.

Along with being supportive, Hannah, Anastasia, and Aesha are also very protective of each other. Hannah proved that when Ryan slammed Aesha on the POP-OFF! Podcast with James, hosted by James Pike.

Ryan declared that Aesha’s whole life was Bravo, and the comment did not sit well with Hannah. The Instagram account @belowdeckaboveaverage, also run by James, shared the clip from the podcast.

Hannah popped up in the comments section clapping back at the chef.

“Her whole life is bravo’ – yeah – apart from the part where she spends 10 months a year traveling the world adventure exploring with her hubby to be. Apart from that – her whole life is bravo 🙄,” Hannah wrote.

The chef responded to Hannah by bringing up her Below Deck Med firing.

“@hannahferrier234 wait. What did you get fired for again 😂” Ryan said.

Later when @BelowDeckAverage told Ryan to be nice to Hannah, the cocky chef made it clear he wasn’t going to do that.

Hannah’s a big Below Deck Down Under fan

Along with rooting for Aesha, Hannah was excited for Below Deck Down Under because she’s also good friends with hunky Captain Jason Chambers.

The Dear Reality, You’re Effed! podcast host gushed over the captain ahead of the premiere. Hannah teased she had plenty of stories about Captain Jason but was waiting to tell them under Below Deck fans got to know him better, on-screen, of course.

Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under is hallway over. The midseason trailer dropped today, showing the conflict and tension between Aesha Scott, and chef Ryan McKeown is just getting started.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.