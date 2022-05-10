Below Deck Med: Alex Radcliffe shows off new family member

Alex has made another life-changing decision. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe has a new member in his family, and some of his colleagues are gushing over the little guy.

Alex was first introduced to Below Deck Med fans on Season 5 of the hit Bravo show. The deckhand quickly became a fan favorite, especially as he developed a crush on Bugsy Drake.

Since his season ended, Alex has remained part of the Below Deck family, appearing on Galley Talk. The commentary show features alums dishing iconic episodes from the yachting franchise in pairs. Alex teamed up with his good friend and Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava for the show.

Hot on the heels of moving to Hawaii with his girlfriend, Alex has made another life-changing decision.

Below Deck Med’s Alex Radcliffe shows off new family member

Alex revealed that he joins the likes of Below Deck’s Eddie Lucas and Below Deck Mediterranean alum Bobby Giancola as a proud doggie daddy.

Alex used Instagram to share the news that he and his lady love have adopted Cooper. The first photo shows Alex looking lovingly at Cooper while holding his four-legged friend in his arms.

Next is a video of Alex’s girlfriend Marissa running with Cooper along the beach as the pup runs into the water. Alex laughs in the background as his dog comes right up to him.

“Meet cooper welcome to the Hawaiian lifestyle my guy,” the Bravo personality captioned the post.

Anastasia showed up in the comments section of Alex’s post to express her happiness for her good friend. The brunette beauty experienced her own life-changing event earlier this year when she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Will Higginson.

What else did Alex share about his new pup Cooper?

Alex also shared a couple of photos on Instagram Stories to continue his introduction of Cooper.

Marissa is holding Cooper in her arms with Alex by her side in one photo. They are both smiling from ear to ear.

“Brought him in the mini coop today, so now welcome my new son cooper,” he wrote on the picture.

There was also an adorable photo of little Cooper snuggled in his dog bed. Cooper was wrapped in a blanket with a couple of toys around him, and he looked so adorable.

Alex Radcliffe has proudly showed off the newest member of his family, his boy Cooper. Those who follow Alex on social media can expect him to post a lot of his new best friend as the Below Deck Med alum happily shares his life with his followers.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.