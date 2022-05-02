Below Deck Med alum Bugsy Drake launches new business venture

Bugsy has been living her best life since Below Deck Med. Pic credit: @bugsydrake/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Christine “Bugsy Drake” has revealed she’s launching a new business venture, and it’s definitely not what fans expected from her.

Bugsy was first introduced to Below Deck Med viewers on Season 2 of the show. The blonde beauty returned on Season 5 after stew Lara Flumiani abruptly quit over a hostile work environment with chief stew Hannah Ferrier.

When Captain Sandy Yawn fired Hannah, Bugsy moved into the chief stew role. Bugsy didn’t return for Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean and isn’t expected to be back for Season 7 either.

One reason Bugsy may not be on Season 7 is that she’s simply too busy with all of her other careers.

Below Deck Med’s Bugsy Drake has a new business venture

The South African has been traveling the world and building her brand since she was last on Below Deck Mediterranean. This week, Bugsy added a new business venture to her career portfolio.

Bugsy has gotten into the luggage business, launching her first collaboration with Sams Club! iFLY Smart.

“I am launching my first suitcase with Sams Club! iFLY Smart made luggage to match our changing world, so you can chase your next adventure safely and in style. This luggage was made to keep both you and the environment safe,” the Bravo personality wrote.

When went on to explain what makes this brand different than others in the luggage world.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“With an antibacterial handle and linings, and a hard shell made from recycled water bottles, iFLY thought of everything. These gorgeous bags will be online shortly! I’m so excited!!” she ended the post.

Is Bugsy still in yachting?

Her new business isn’t taking the place of Bugsy’s yachting career or her love of putting together gorgeous tables. Bugsy wrote her first book, The Art of Tablescaping: Deck Out Your Table with the Queen of Theme. There, she shared tips and ideas about creating that perfect table setting.

Those who follow Bugsy know she often shares her latest tablescapes, which reveal she’s still in the yachting industry. Most recently, Bugsy shared a Mediterranean-themed table she did while working on a yacht in the Bahamas.

Bugsy revealed last month that the Bahamas was where she wrapped up her latest charter season.

The Queen of Theme has become Bugsy Drake’s nickname thanks to her tablescaping skills. However, Bugsy’s trying her hand at a new business venture that will have Below Deck Med fans realizing there’s so much more to her.

What do you think of Bugsy launching a new suitcase line?

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.