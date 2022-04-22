Below Deck Down Under: Aesha Scott reveals her issue with Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn

Aesha has spilled the tea on working for Captain Sandy on Below Deck Mediterranean. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott has revealed her biggest issue with her Below Deck Mediterreananan boss Captain Sandy Yawn.

Aesha worked with Captain Sandy on Season 4 of Below Deck Med and for half of Season 5. The New Zealand native came in as second stew when Bugsy Drake was promoted to chief stew after Hannah Ferrier was fired.

Although there didn’t appear to be any tension between Aesha and Captain Sandy, the chief stew has had some interesting things to say about the captain.

Aesha Scott reveals her issue with Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn

Not long ago, Aesha stopped by the Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery to dish all things Below Deck Down Under. The topic turned to Aesha being known for her time on Below Deck Mediterranean.

After the chief stew confirmed that was true, she was asked if anyone liked Captain Sandy.

“The thing is she was, she’s fine. Like you know, it’s not like she’s a total b***h or anything,” Aesha declared. “But I think what I struggled with was the fact she obviously had personal issues with Hannah, and because of that, like every time she thought something might be going wrong in the interior, she would … we wouldn’t even see her, and out of the blue she appears and is like, ‘oh what’s this something wrong?’ So, she’s always talking about all these things wrong in the interior, and I’m like, ‘lady you’re not looking at the 95% of things we’re doing amazingly.’ Like, don’t get your Hannah stuff all over like my reputation.”

“The thing is…she’s fine, it’s not like she’s a total bitch or anything!” 👀☕️



Was @CaptSandyYawn as awful as the show portrays her?! #BelowDeckDownUnder Chief Stew #AeshaScott gives the scoop!#SmallzySurgery pic.twitter.com/shLzJ7zmlI — Smallzy 🎧 (@Smallzy) March 24, 2022

Ahead of Below Deck Down Under dropping, Aesha opened up about why she prefers working with Captain Jason Chambers better than Captain Sandy.

Hannah and Aesha remain good friends

It’s no secret that Aesha and Hannah bonded during their Below Deck Med Season 4 stint. They have remained the best of friends, along with Anastasia Surmava, who was the third stew and chief on the same season.

Aesha recently appeared on Hannah’s podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed! where they spilled all the tea about their friendship ahead of Hannah’s wedding. They let Below Deck fans know there is no drama between them even though Aesha was the replacement stew after Hannah was fired.

This week, Hannah proved she has her friends back when she clapped back at chef Ryan McKeown for dissing her girl, Aesha.

The Below Deck family is a small one with close-knit bonds, that’s for sure!

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock. Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.