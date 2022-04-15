Courtney is having some fun in the sun ahead of Coachella. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Courtney Veale gets cheeky in a red bikini while enjoying an iced coffee.

Courtney has had Below Deck Med fans’ tongues wagging since she appeared on Season 6 of the hit yachting show. It quickly became clear there was much more to Courtney than her smoking hot looks. She was a great stew with a hilarious personality.

Since the show ended, Courtney has kept fans drooling with social media promotions that show off her assets. A recent one featured Courtney in a black lacy bra promoting a new lip gloss.

This time around, Courtney isn’t promoting anything except how much fun she’s having in Los Angeles.

Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale gets cheeky in red bikini

The blonde beauty has been traveling around the United States as she prepares to head to Coachella this weekend. Courtney used Instagram to show her followers how she’s passing the time as she anxiously awaits the legendary music festival.

It’s all about fun in the sun for the Bravo personality. Courtney sported a skimpy red bikini in the post that showed off her bum. She’s standing on a balcony with an iced coffee in hand and a pool down below. Courtney gives the camera a sultry look in the first photo too.

The second photo has Courtney taking a sip of her ice coffee. Courtney has a blue sweatshirt strategically placed to hang off her hips so as not to hide her toned abs in the picture.

“Just me, myself and iiiiice coffees ☕️ @boutinela” she captured the post.

Courtney shows off stunning LA style

As mentioned above, Courtney’s in Los Angeles ready to take on Coachella. Courtney has been pulling out all the stops with her outfit choices too, and she’s shared some with her 102k Instagram followers.

In one post, she’s planning her outfit for the music festival. Courtney has on a white bodysuit with fringe and flowers, paired with high black boots and a cowboy hat.

Dressed in a white see-through t-shirt baring her stomach, Courtney jokes about MTV and cribs in another IG post.

“Hi mtv welcome to my crib,” she wrote.

The blonde beauty proved she looks good in pretty much anything. Courtney showed off her West Hollywood weekend vibes in Kelly green pants with a tight white see-through t-shirt and a matching green jack over her shoulders.

Courtney Veale stuns in several Instagram posts from her trip to Los Angeles. Below Deck Med, viewers will soon see Courtney back on the small screen. Last summer, the blonde bombshell was spotted filming Season 7 of the hit yachting show.

Until then, Courtney keeps giving fans something to talk about with her sizzling Instagram posts.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.