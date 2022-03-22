Below Deck Med alum Anastasia Surmava engaged – See the proposal and messages from her Below Deck friends

Anastasia’s fiance Will used a fun-filled vacation to pop the question. Pic credit: @will_higginson/Instagram/Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava got engaged a couple of days ago, and the Below Deck family couldn’t be happier for her.

Anastasia was introduced on Below Deck Med Season 4 as a stew turned chef. The bond she created with Hannah Ferrier and Aesha Scott remains one of the closest friendships ever developed on the show.

Although she’s moved on from yachting, Anastasia stays involved with Below Deck via Galley Talk. Today though, it’s not her reality TV moments that have her friends gushing. It’s her happiness with fiance Will Higginson.

Below Deck Med alum Anastasia Surmava engaged to boyfriend Will Higginson

Anastasia had one of the best weekends of her life with friends at a lake house in her home state of Vermont. Will asked her to marry him on the deck in front of the lake, with one of their friends capturing the moment.

“Wait till the end,” Anastasia captioned the Instagram video featuring highlights from the weekend, including her engagement and revealing her stunning ring.

The Instagram post had several Below Deck alums pop up in the comments section of Anastasia’s engagement news. Hannah, Jessica More, Heather Chase, Courtney Skippon, and Bugsy Drake oozed excitement for Anastasia and her man.

Pic credit: @nastiasurmava/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe, who recently made a major life change, shared an Instagram Story of him learning the good news. Alex expressed his happiness for the couple and joked about the wedding having an open bar.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Along with writing in the comments section of Anastasia’s post, Hannah also shared an Instagram story writing a message expressing her happiness for her bestie.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

More Below Deck alums congratulate Will and Anastasia on their engagement

Will also used Instagram to reveal that he asked, and Anastasia said yes. He shared a picture of her kissing him, another showing off the ring, and the last week from the moment he asked her to marry him.

“SHE SAID YES! 😁💍,” Will perfectly captioned the Instagram post.

Just like with Anastasia’s engagement reveal, some familiar faces showed up in the comments section to send their love and congratulations. Heather Chase, who was friends with Anastasia before she was another chief stew on Below Deck Season 9, had a message for the couple.

Tanner Sterback and Ciara Duggan also appeared in the comments with love for Anastasia and Will.

Pic credit: @will_higginson/Instagram

There’s a lot of love for Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava and her fiancé Will Higginson, who got engaged over the weekend.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus.