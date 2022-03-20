Below Deck Down Under: Aesha Scott opens up about the new Below Deck spin-off and chief stew role￼

Aesha’s back and helping launch the newest Below Deck spin-off. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under features Aesha Scott’s return to the Below Deck franchise and her first time as a chief stew, at least on camera.

Aesha appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean for Seasons 4 and 5. This time around, though, she is in charge of the interior crew and helping launch the latest Below Deck spin-off.

The brunette beauty not only posed topless ahead of the Below Deck Down Under premiere, but she spilled some tea on the show.

Aesha Scott opens up about her new chief stew role on Below Deck Down Under

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Aesha got real about the pressure of being a chief stew on the new series.

Aesha has more responsibility than she has ever had before on reality television. However, her past stints on Below Deck Med did help prepare for the experience.

“I think the biggest thing coming back was feeling the pressure of being able to perform. Everyone loved me so much on seasons 4 and 5 on Med. I thought I would have so much more to think about and to do. I was hoping I could also bring that ‘silly Aesha’ that everyone fell in love with in the beginning. You can’t change your personality, though,” she admitted to the website.

The chief stew promises Below Deck Med fans will see authentic Aesha on Below Deck Down Under. Aesha doesn’t change a thing about her, only that she’s in a new role and on a new series.

Below Deck Down Under is special to Aesha

While Aesha holds her time on Below Deck Mediterranean in the highest regard, she had to admit Below Deck Down Under holds a special place in her heart because of the location. The show was filmed in the tropical Whitsunday Islands in Australia.

“For the most part, it was absolutely beautiful. Taking the guests down diving in the Great Barrier Reef was just amazing. I think a big point of this season was trying to get the guests to connect with nature and see the beauty Australia has to offer. I felt lucky to be a part of it,” Aesha told TV Insider.

In Below Deck Down Under, viewers can expect Aesha to form a close bond with Captain Jason Chambers. She admitted they really vibed, calling him a friend from the start. The two have a mutual friend in Hannah Ferrier, which likely helped them forge a friendship.

Aesha Scott also promises a lot of tension between her and chef Ryan McKeown on Below Deck Down Under. The tension featured in the first couple of episodes is just the tip of the iceberg with those two crew members.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.