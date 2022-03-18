Below Deck Med alum Alex Radcliffe makes major life change, encourages people to ‘get out of comfort zone’

Alex continues to help inspire positivity in his life. Pic credit: @alexradcliffe/Instagram and Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe has made a major life change and has encouraged people to “get out of their comfort” zone as he embarks on a new journey.

The Boston native was introduced to Below Deck Med fans on Season 5 of the hit show. Alex quickly became a fan favorite with his laid-back attitude and crush on Bugsy Drake.

Alex was also part of the Galley Talk, the show where Below Deck alums dish various episodes in the hit yachting franchise. Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava was Alex’s partner in crime on the show. The two are extremely close friends.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe makes a major life change

The yachtie took to Instagram to reveal he and his girlfriend Marissa had moved to Hawaii. Alex began dating Marissa last year, even gushing over how much she means to him on Valentine’s Day.

Now he’s spilled the tea that they have not only moved in together but moved to a new state together. They are both from Boston but are calling Hawaii home right now.

“12 hour flight later we finally made it. Randomly decided to say f**k it and move to Hawaii for a new chapter #aloha #hawaii #dietszn,” Alex captioned the post featuring him and Marissa on the beach.

Alex encourages people to ‘get out of comfort zone’

The news Alex left Boston for Hawaii was pretty shocking to his followers, who kept DMing him asking why the sudden change. Alex shared a video revealing what prompted him and Marissa to uproot their lives.

“We just kind of wanted to change up our life. I know when I went to Costa Rica last year I was doing a mental reset, but no, no reset,” he shared.

Alex explained they wanted to have a beach view every day and be happy. It was important to him and his girlfriend to get out of their comfort zone, meet new people and try new things. He spilled Marissa came up with the idea to move, and he was on board immediately.

They moved with no official plan, meaning they don’t know how long they will stay in Hawaii. Alex and Marissa are just winging it right now.

After revealing what prompted the move, Alex encouraged his followers to get out of their comfort zone and make changes, even if they are scary.

“Get out of your comfort zone, just find whatever it is that makes you happy and do it,” he expressed.

The Brasov personality put the same message in part of his caption on the Instagram video, “Also get out of your comfort zone and don’t worry what people think of you, do what makes you happy. Cheers.”

Alex Radcliffe from Below Deck Mediterranean has traded in Boston life for Hawaii life. He hopes to find a job working on a boat there and will keep fans updated on this new phase in his life.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.