Below Deck Med: Aesha Scott goes topless ahead of Below Deck Down Uner premiere

Below Deck fans are seeing a whole new side of Aesha, and not on the hit-yachting franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott’s making a bold statement ahead of the Below Deck Down Under premiere.

In less than one week, Aesha debuts on the latest Below Deck spin-off as the chief stew.

Below Deck Med fans first met Aesha on Season 4, where she got involved in a boatmance with Jack Stirrup. Aesha also developed a close friendship with Anastasia Surmava and Hannah Ferrier. The latter recently gushed over Aesha working with her friend Captain Jason Chambers.

Aesha returned midway through Season 5 after Captain Sandy Yawn fired Hannah. After two stints on Below Deck Mediterranean, Aesha’s helping launch the newest addition to the Below Deck family.

Below Deck Med alum Aesha Scott goes topless ahead of Below Deck Down Under premiere

The first few minutes of Below Deck Down Under reveal Aesha hasn’t changed a bit. One thing Aesha’s trying to change, though, is taking cute pictures on social media.

Earlier this week, Aesha shared a topless photo promoting her love of the beach days.

“Beach Days 🧡💚 I realised Scotts parents house was such an oasis that I barely spent time at the beach this summer so yesterday felt so dreamy!! Especially after zero sleep the night before with the ferry temperatures,” she wrote on the post.

In one picture, Aesha’s wearing sunglasses as she lies topless on the beach, with her front side facing the ground. Aesha has her shirt over her chest in the second picture, baring her toned stomach.

“Trying to take some cuter photos this year along with my adventure ones 🤣 Shoutout to the patient boyfriends of Instagram you are the real MVP’s 💚” Aesha ended the message.

Below Deck fans freak out over Aesha’s picture

The topless beach pictures on Instagram caught the eye of Below Deck fans and the post was soon flooded with comments.

One of those remarks was from Below Deck Med beauty Anastasia, who wrote “SEXY LITTLE KIWIIIII 😛”

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

There’s no question the consensus on Aesha’s Instagram post was that she was on fire. One comment referred to her as a model, while another compared her to a “fine cup of wine.”

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under has proven that hot Captain Jason Chambers isn’t the only crew member to get Below Deck fans’ blood boiling, in a good way. It’s a different side of Aesha and one that she hopes to show off more.

In a matter of days, Aesha will be back on the small screen taking charge of an interior crew. The trailer shows Aesha butting heads Ryan McKeown and having a good crying session at one point.

It looks like Below Deck Down Under will be one wild ride.

Below Deck Down Under premieres on Thursday Marc 17 on Peacock.