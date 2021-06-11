Below Deck Med: Alex Radcliffe shares raw video talking about fear, failure, and self-confidence

Alex once again opens up about his struggles in hopes of helping others Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe has shared a raw video talking about fear, failure, and self-confidence.

Alex quickly became a fan-favorite on Season 5 of the hit Bravo show. Thanks to his laid-back demeanor, humorous attitude, and brutal honesty on social media, Alex has become even more likable.

Those who follow Alex know he definitely lives his life to the fullest. The Boston native loves to have a good time.

However, it’s not all sunshine and roses for Alex. The yachtie has his struggles and demons. He has become more vulnerable with fans in the hopes his story will help others.

In April, Alex got real about being plagued with anxiety when flying. It has gotten so bad that Alex has walked out of an airport instead of boarding a flight.

Alex talks fear of failing

In his latest Instagram video, Alex talked with his friend Tom about the things he’s working on to better himself. Alex kicked off the chat by discussing how he sets a goal, comes close to reaching it, and then blows it up.

“I dropped out of school. I got into yachting. Like I want to do something, but then I say, once I’m here, okay, I have this goal. I’m gonna do it. And once I finish that one piece of that goal I set, I’m like, alright, I’m kinda bored, what’s next? Or I get a little nervous I might fail,” Alex expressed. “Rather than fully doing it and failing, I don’t try to start it because I have this much confidence in myself.”

Although fear definitely takes over in Alex at times, the Bravo personality admitted that to succeed, a person has to fail a time or two. Alex knows that, but failure is still a fear of his because he strives to be a perfectionist.

Alex hates letting people down

Adding another layer to Alex’s fear of failure and his attempts to learn self-confidence is that he hates letting people down, especially those close to him. Alex strives to be the best at work and personal relationships, causing him more fear of failure.

“It’s like why? Like why are we so afraid of failure? Is it in ourselves? Is it letting people down? Or letting yourself down? I tell people, oh, I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna go on this diet or I’m gonna go get this job. It’s like you set up your expectations up here and in reality you have to start here,” he shares, using his hands to explain his point.

Alex Radcliffe from Below Deck Med got real in an Instagram video discussing how he needs to work on his fear of failure. It’s the lack of self-confidence, which Alex plans to change by developing more positive habits.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres Monday, June 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.