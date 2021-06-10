Below Deck Med alum João Franco talks ending his engagement to Michelle Dicu

João has shared an update on his life as a single man. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum João Franco talks about ending his engagement to Michelle Dicu, revealing the heartbreaking reason he’s single again.

João appeared on Below Deck Med Season 3 and 4. Although he has remained relatively out of the spotlight, the bosun keeps fans updated on his life via social media.

The now captain met Michelle, a dental hygienist, when she whitened his teeth for the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 3 reunion. João and Michelle got engaged in March 2020, shortly after he revealed he’s sober.

Sadly, a year after popping the question to Michelle, João has revealed he’s single again.

João Franco reveals his engagement to Michelle Dicu has ended

João used Instagram to reveal he and Michelle are no longer together. He also took a moment to praise his former flame to letting fans know there is no bad blood between them.

“As I am sure most of you have gathered, I am no longer engaged. I haven’t been for a long time and also haven’t felt the need to share it until I was ready. Firstly, I absolutely loved the bombshell of a lady I was with. She was nothing short of extraordinary and so crazy beautiful!!! She truly deserves the world,” the bosun shared.

Why did João and Michelle end their engagement?

After confirming he’s single and giving a shout-out to Michelle, João shared why the couple called it quits.

“Through the hardships of COVID, career paths, and distance, we didn’t make it through. I truly wish we could have and will never regret nor forget the love we had for each other. It is sad to be strangers after being so close but, it is what it is, isn’t it? Happy is she, and happy am I. That’s all that matter,” João explained.

Michelle is based in New York City, while João was living in South Africa during the pandemic. Yes, João and Michelle took long-distance to a whole other level during their romance.

The Below Deck Med alum received support from his pal and costar, Colin Macy-O’Toole. Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Paget Berry, who ended his engagement to Ciara Duggan this year, shared some words of wisdom with João.

Pic credit: @JoãoFranco/Instagram

João Franco from Below Deck Mediterranean is single after calling off his engagement to Michelle Dicu. The South African native remains focused on staying positive during this time and concentrating on his yachting career. He is currently working on a sailing yacht in Spain.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres on Monday, June 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.