Below Deck Med: Joao Franco calls Captain Sandy Yawn out for ‘not being real’ on social media

Joao Franco calls out Captain Sandy for being fake on social media. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Below Deck Med star Joao Franco slammed Captain Sandy Yawn for contradicting herself on social media.

Joao discussed his fallout with Captain Sandy on Wednesday’s episode of the Behind the Velvet Ropes podcast.

Joao claims that Sandy will say one thing in person but side with the fans on social media even if it isn’t how she truly feels.

“Now, when social media comes out and says things like, ‘Oh, well, you favor Joao while you’re doing this,’ and then she kind of catches on to that and then repeats it. But you don’t feel that way. So why are you saying it?”

He then called Sandy out for being fake on social media.

He concluded, “So I’ve got a huge issue with people not being real for sure.”

Joao says Captain Sandy claimed they’re not ‘friends’

Joao also shares that Sandy has gone back and forth on their relationship. She allegedly will say they’re friends some of the time and other times, will say they’re just associates.

“She really misses me and she loves me and we’ve had a great time. And, you know, I’m always here for you. And then there are times when she says, but we’re just friends. We’re not we’re not. We’re associates. You’re not like one of my friends.”

Joao expresses that this hurt him because they have gone on trips together and he felt they were closer.

Joao says Captain Sandy shaded him at Bravo Con

While all these things put off Joao, he says one moment in particular lead to him keeping his distance from Captain Sandy.

“So I think a big thing was at the Bravo Con when everyone cheered me for being a captain. She definitely helped me in that and she got me to that point,” he explained.

He then said how he believed Captain Sandy undercut his big moment.

“I had mentioned that I was not at the status level of Captain Lee, as far as qualifications, or Captain Sandy. I’ve still got now maybe a year and a half to be able to become a captain of the show, for example,” he continued.

“And I think when I said that…she’s very open. She speaks her mind straight away, so she says something about, ‘Yes, but it’s not about you having your qualifications…You need experience. You need to get on the water. You’re not even close.’ And I thought, ‘OK, just let me enjoy my moment with everyone. Let me enjoy my moment.'”

Joao added that he is almost qualified to captain the bigger yachts featured on Below Deck and once he gets some experience, viewers may be able to see him as a captain on Below Deck.

