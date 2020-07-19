Below Deck: Kate Chastain updates fans on her love life and Chef Ben Robinson’s new girlfriend

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has shared an update on her love life and chef Ben Robinson’s new girlfriend.

Kate and Ben have been friends since Season 1 of the hit Bravo yachting show. Viewers couldn’t help but notice the sexual tension between the two from day one. It was part of their dynamic, especially when tension was high.

However, the two have long maintained they were only friends. Kate declared the sentiment again when dishing about Ben’s love life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What does Kate think of Ben’s girlfriend?

In May, Ben became Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Kiara Cabral. The two lovebirds were self-quadrating together in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since their debut as a couple, Ben has been proudly showing off his new lady love on social media. Two of Ben’s former Below Deck Med cast members, Anastasia Surmava and Colin Macy-O’Toole, have given Kiara two thumbs-up.

Now Ben’s friend Kate is spilling her thoughts. It turns out Ben and Kiara spent some time with Kate, who is also quadrating in Florida. She told The Daily Dish podcast that the two took Kate up on her offer to come to stay for a visit.

Ben had a private chef gig in Kate’s hometown, so he and Kiara stayed with the former chief stew.

Read More Hannah Ferrier reportedly fired from Below Deck Mediterranean

“They were lovely, and it was so much fun, and it was so good to see them,” she shared of Ben and Kiara. “I actually love his girlfriend. Probably more than him. She’s gorgeous. She’s hilarious, she’s patient with him, which is a good match for him.”

Kate is a big fan and happy for her friend. It is good too because chef Ben seems pretty serious about Kiara.

Kate shares an update on her love life

Since Kate was dishing about her friend’s love life, hosts Megan Segura and Erik J. Mac couldn’t help but ask the bravo personality if she was dating anyone.

Fans will recall Kate appeared on the Bravo Digital show Ghosted to call and apologize to a man she Ghosted. It seemed like there may be a new love connection, but Kate revealed not so much.

Most recently, the reality TV star was involved with a restaurateur. Kate didn’t go into many details of the romance. She simply shared that the man wanted to visit her, but he thought he had COVID-19. Kate decided the visit, and the relationship was probably not going to move forward.

Kate Chastain is still looking for her perfect match. However, she happily spilled that chef Ben Robinson has found his girlfriend, Kiara Cabral.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.