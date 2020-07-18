Below Deck Med: Alex Radcliffe shares how Bravo showed changed his love life

Below Deck Mediterranean deckhand Alex Radcliffe is spilling how the Bravo show has changed his love life.

Viewers know Alex has some serious chemistry with Christine Bugsy Drake. The two got drunk flirty and cozy in a hot tub, but that is it so far.

Alex is undoubtedly more into Bugsy than she is to him. There is a good chance the two will hook up, but they are definitely not soul mates in it for the long haul.

The deckhand stopped by The Daily Dish podcast to chat with hosts Megan Segura and Erik J. Mac. Alex dished all about the show and the impact it has had on his life.

The first impression of Bugsy

Watching Below Deck Med has brought back many great memories for Alex, including the first time he saw Bugsy.

Alex had no problem admitting he was smitten with Bugsy from the moment he saw her. It wasn’t just Bugsy’s good looks, but her strong personality also impressed the deckhand.

“What I really like, that she comes on board, she’s wearing this kind of ridiculous jumpsuit, but you could just tell off the bat, she’s bubbly, she was her own person,” he said. “She wasn’t trying to be someone else, and that was very clear to me right away. How she talked, how she was a very good people person. That definitely caught my eye, her personality.”

Alex also reflected on the bond he built with Bugsy on the crew’s first night out. What started as work talk ended up being a get to know you session. However, as fans saw, the two got a little drunk, and their hot tub escapade kind of put a damper on the burgeoning romance.

How Below Deck Med has changed Alex’s love-life

Although he is keeping quiet about his relationship with Bugsy for the remainder of the charter season, Alex did reveal what is going on in his love life now.

The Bravo show has helped Alex with the ladies. That is for sure. While that is a good thing, there are downfalls to suddenly being popular because of his reality TV appearance.

Alex now has to figure out if a woman’s interest is for real or if it is all about his Below Deck Med fame.

“If a girl is going to hang out or talk to me, it’s like, are you hanging out with me because of who I am, or because you like the show? So that’s like a mental trigger I think I have right now,” he shared on the podcast.

As for how Alex is meeting these ladies. In various ways, he said. Alex has had females DM him since the show started airing and also come up to him at bars. He prefers the good old-fashioned way of organically meeting a woman. Social media hookups are not his style.

Alex Radcliffe has gained a certain popularity since Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, especially with the ladies. It a good and bad benefit of being on the hit Bravo show.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.