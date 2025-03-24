Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina says she was ‘naive’ about Lara, teases ‘bumpy’ and ‘lonely’ season

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph has thoughts on Chief Stew Lara Rigby as Below Deck Down Under Season 3 barrels right along.

The halfway point has arrived, which means things are about to get really bad between the two women.

Lara and Tzarina worked together before Below Deck Down Under Season 3 but have very different views on their friendship.

One might say that Tzarina thinks of Lara as a friend, while the latter doesn’t necessarily feel the same way about the chef.

Tzarina recently appeared on Another Below Deck Podcast to dish all things Below Deck Down Under.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It didn’t take long for the topic of Lara to be brought up, with the hosts and Tzarina speaking their minds.

Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina says she was ‘naive’ about Lara

On the podcast, one of the hosts wasn’t thrilled with Lara’s snide comments about Tzarina in her confessional.

Although the chef was super happy with the “weird Barbie” comment because she’s turning it into merch, she admits being surprised at what Lara said behind her back.

“I am seeing the comments come out, making me feel really naive, you know,” Tzarina said, referring to Lara’s confessionals on the show.

The chef addressed Lara’s claims that Tzarina lured a former male crew member to her cabin. She said it hurt because it was all a joke, and everyone was in on the fun.

Tzarina shared that the “boy” in question messaged her after the Below Deck Down Under episode to call out what Lara said because it was not right. She accused Lara of trying to make her look like a predator.

“I was very taken back,” she explained.

Below Deck Down Under fans know more drama is coming between the chief stew and chef based on the trailer.

Tzarina teased that, saying, “There’s more bumpy things coming up that I need to kind of prepare myself for.”

No, she didn’t give away any teasers or spoilers regarding the brewing feud.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 was ‘lonely’ for Tzarina

Aside from the clashing with crew like Lara and Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros, Tzarina admitted she was very isolated in the galley this season. The reason was because of where it was on the yacht as well as the massive size of the yacht.

Tzarina explained she didn’t get a chance to really bond with her Season 3 crew like her Season 2 crew members. The only person she keeps in touch with, aside from Deckhand Harry Van Vliet and Captain Jason Chambers, is Brianna Duffield.

“This season, I was in that galley for like 20 hours a day, and I didn’t feel like I could properly connect with the crew on the nights out because I was so tired. So it was actually a very lonely season for me for friendships,” she spilled.

It was tough for Tzarina to be unable to bond with her crew members, especially considering how close she got with Aesha Scott during Season 2.

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under may be entering the back half, but never fear because the best has yet to come for the Below Deck spin-off.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.