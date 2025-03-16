Aesha Scott is again taking her reality TV personality beyond Below Deck Med.

The Bravo star made a name for herself on Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under.

In fact, Aesha’s one of the most beloved chief stews in the hit yachting franchise.

However, Aesha seems to be branching out from Below Deck again.

Aesha has signed on to do another popular reality TV show.

This time around, though, she will have a partner in crime.

Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott lands new reality TV show

According to News.com Australia, Aesha and her fiance, Scott Dobson, are filming The Amazing Race Australia. The outlet revealed that Aesha and Scott were among 10 teams spotted leaving Sydney airport over the weekend.

Beau Ryan and contestant Brendan Fevola host The Amazing Race Australia. The duo recently revealed they were taking time off to film the series.

The Amazing Race features teams racing around the world for cash. Each team endures challenges, roadblocks, and other surprising twists in their quest to be the winning team.

Aesha and Scott are perfect candidates for The Amazing Race. They lived the van life forever, and we all know that Aesha doesn’t shy away from gross, disgusting things.

There’s no word on when the series will air or if Aesha fans in the US will be able to watch it.

The Amazing Race isn’t Aesha’s first stint on a reality TV show that’s not a Below Deck gig. In 2023, Aesha appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here: Australia – she finished in third place.

News that Aesha and Scott are filming The Amazing Race Australia comes as the couple plans their 2026 wedding.

Will Aesah return to Below Deck Med for Season 10?

Despite living her best and busy life, Aesha will return with Captain Sandy Yawn on the upcoming season of Below Deck Med. Aesha helped get Below Deck Med out of a toxic funk it was in for two seasons.

The chief stew brings out a side of Captain Sandy that makes watching her more pleasant. Aesha’s lack of a filter also keeps fans tuning in weekly.

Season 10 of Below Deck Med should hit Bravo airwaves in the fall after Below Deck Season 12 wraps its run on the network.

In the meantime, we can’t wait to learn more about Aesha and Scott’s adventure on The Amazing Race. Yes, we know we will be waiting a while.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus.