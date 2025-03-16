Here’s why Below Deck fans are calling Eddie Lucas ‘all grown up!’

Below Deck alum Eddie Lucas was back on TV this week, leading to some happy fans.

No, he’s not heading back to the hit-yachting franchise.

However, Eddie did lend his yachting expertise for a segment on CBS Mornings Plus.

The former Bravo star weighed in on the collision of a cargo ship and oil tanker on the coast of England this week.

CBS Mornings Plus co-host Tony Dokoupil couldn’t hide how he is an Eddie fan.

Eddie shared the video of his segment on his Instagram. He was dressed to kill in a suit.

Soon after, the comments section was on fire, with Below Deck fans gushing over the alum.

Below Deck fans are calling Eddie Lucas ‘all grown-up!’

“Great job Eddie! Hope all is well,” read a comment, while another stated, “Not @eddielucas all grown-up!”

Several fans were amazed and in awe of how Eddie handled himself during the segment. One fan even commented that Eddie looks pretty good these days, and we agree.

Eddie was also called “Boat daddy” – a term Below Deck fans know he used for his pal Captain Lee Rosbach. One fan compared Eddie to Ron Burgundy from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

“@eddielucas always sounds so articulate! Great job explaining!” wrote a fan. The Below Deck alum was given props more than once for how he handled himself on the news show.

A Below Deck fan thought that Eddie was just another anchor on CBS Mornings Plus, which a different fan expressed was their favorite.

Others were thrilled to have Eddie back on the small screen.

Why did Eddie leave Below Deck?

Eddie helped launch the Below Deck franchise and worked up the ranks for five seasons. The now captain appeared in Below Deck Seasons 1-3, then returned five years later for Seasons 8 and 9 to help out Captain Lee after Kate Chastain’s exit.

However, before Season 10, Eddie revealed that he had not been asked back. Eddie went on to slam Bravo over how much the yachties got paid compared to other Bravo stars and revealed he would never go back to Below Deck.

Since then, Eddie has been living his best life in Baltimore, Maryland, with his furry best friend, Bert, and works as a tugboat captain.

The days of seeing Eddie Lucas on Below Deck are over, but after his appearance on CBS Mornings Plus, perhaps a career as a news anchor is in his future.

Below Deck is on hiatus at Bravo.