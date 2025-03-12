Amy Poehler reveals favorite part of Below Deck

Below Deck super fan Amy Poehler has revealed her favorite part of the hit yachting show.

The A-list celebrity has vocalized her love of the Below Deck franchise.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Amy revealed last summer the only way she would appear on Below Deck.

This week, her love of Below Deck was once again brought up.

Amy appeared on Conan O’Brien’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, for a chat.

Before the episode ended, Amy was asked about her love for Below Deck because, honestly, Conan doesn’t get it.

Conan admitted that his wife, Liza Powel O’Brien, has also become a Below Deck super fan, just like Amy. However, Conan doesn’t understand their obsession, and Amy had something to say about it.

“100% Below Deck,” she expressed. “I love that she [Liza] loves Below Deck. That’s a sign of a smart lady.”

Amy explained that she doesn’t watch a lot of reality TV. The main reason is that she hates to see people get embarrassed. She also isn’t here for any kind of fake drama.

There’s one thing Amy loves, and that’s why she enjoys watching Below Deck so much.

“What I like about Below Deck, and I wonder if your wife feels the same, is when they clean the boat,” Amy chucked. “They have to turn over the boat. They have to get it clean. And every time, it’s like, are they going to make it?”

The SNL alum compared it to watching a set being set.

Amy also shared that the hierarchy is another thing she likes about Below Deck.

“I like clear delineation of power, who is in charge. So, there is a captain,” she stated, “The chain of command is very clear.”

Amy loves cleaning the boat, though, and she reiterated that more than once.

More celebrities who love Below Deck

Amy is one of many famous faces who love the hit yachting franchise. Seth Rogen, Daisy Ridley, T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach, Jennifer Lawrence, Anthony Mackie, Steven Soderbergh, Jeremy Allen White, Jerry O’Connell, and Rebecca Romijn have all admitted to being Below Deck super fans.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are also on that list. Last year, Chrissy had Below Deck fans screaming with her own version of life as a yachtie with her kids as primary guests.

Christina Applegate has often spoken about how Below Deck helped her cope with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. In fact, Captain Lee Rosbach brought Christina to tears when he sent her a surprise video after learning she was a fan.

There you have it Below Deck fans, the one reason funny woman Amy Poehler likes to watch the show.

What do you think of her reason?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.