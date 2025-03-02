Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott shares wedding update: ‘Would love to hear ideas’

Below Deck Med fan favorite Aesha Scott has wedding planning on the brain.

Aesha got engaged to her long-time love, Scotty Dobson, last spring in a beautiful beach proposal.

However, fans won’t get a Below Deck Med wedding this year.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Aesha admitted she and Scotty are getting married in March 2026.

The reason is simple. They plan to wed in Australia and have guests from all over the world, so they wanted people to have time to plan and save.

Recently, Aesha asked her fans for help as she’s in full-on wedding-planning mode.

Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott shares wedding update

Taking to Instagram, Aesha showed a photo of her and Scotty standing exactly where they are getting married next year. It should surprise no one that Aesha has planned an outside summer wedding.

However, beyond the venue, Aesha asked for some wedding advice.

“In about a years time we’ll be standing here getting married and I cannot wait 🥰🥰 What are some things you wish you did or didn’t do at your wedding??” she asked.

The Bravo star went on to reveal some things that she wants on her big day.

“Some things I do want is nothing too fancy food wise, we’re doing Thai because YUMMMMM who doesn’t want to slurp up Penang on their wedding day, and a saxophone playing DJ (secured 😆),” Aesha wrote.

Like any bride, Aesha also knows what she doesn’t want for her wedding and shared those thoughts.

“Some things I don’t want is a long photo session taking us away from our celebration (want lots of candid!), and no cake because we aren’t huge on cake anyway! Would love to hear ideas 😍,” the Below Deck Down Under alum stated.

Below Deck Med fans react to Aesha Scott’s IG post

The comments section was filled with advice for the bride-to-be.

One piece of advice was mentioned several times. Aesha was told to spend time with Scotty on the big day because they could be pulled in different directions.

She was also advised that things will go wrong and to roll with the punches because the mishaps won’t matter at the end of the day.

Another good tidbit was for her and Scotty to remember to take it all in because the day goes by so fast.

Below Deck Med fans have some advice. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

We do not doubt that Aesha’s wedding will be beautiful. For those wondering if the wedding will be on TV, Aesha has previously said that it will not happen.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo.