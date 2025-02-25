Below Deck Down Under fans drag ‘insufferable’ charter guest Erik: ‘Such trash’

Below Deck has become known for having charter guests that leave fans disgusted.
The latest one to add to that list is Below Deck Down Under primary guest, Erik Rock.
Erik and his friends were the second charter guests on Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under.
They appeared for two episodes, and after watching the second one, Erik had fans coming for him.
From his misogynistic rant at dinner to his goodbye to the crew, Erik definitely didn’t make a great impression on Below Deck Down Under viewers.
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire during the most recent episode, taking aim at the primary charter guest.
Below Deck Down Under fans drag ‘insufferable’ charter guest Erik
“This primary is insufferable…. No way I’m making it through a whole charter, much less a trip to the other side of the world!!! Like he really told that person men are naturally good communicators????” read an X.
The word insufferable was used more than once to describe watching Erik on the show.
“I hate these guests… the primary is such trash,” said one X user.
Another called out the alpha male nonsense Erik was spewing throughout the charter.
One X user simply can’t believe that Erik isserious about the things coming out of his mouth.
“Charter guest Eric is a WACKADOODLE what a self righteous WIERDO!,” stated an X.
More Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on charter guest
There were so many more words used to describe Erik and his behavior, including one X calling him a “douche.”
Obnoxious was another word that was thrown out in an X, speaking about Erik and his behavior.
A Schitt’s Creek GIF was used to express one fan’s feelings about the primary charter guest.
“This charter guest is a misogynist prick,” wrote an X user.
One X will not miss this group of guests now that they have left Below Deck Down Under.
Two charters into Below Deck Down Under Season 3, and we already have our first primary guest with fans sounding off. We must agree with what fans are saying, as Erik was awful, but that happens in the Below Deck world.
Speaking of guests, as Monsters and Critics reported, a Bachelor Nation crossover is happening on Below Deck Down Under this season, and Captain Jason Chambers had a lot to say about it.
What did you think of fans’ assessment of Erik?
Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.