Below Deck Med alum shares major life change

Below Deck Med alum Kyle Viljoen has put the show in the rearview as he makes a major life change.

Kyle appeared on Seasons 7 and 8 of Below Deck Med and received a lot of backlash for his behavior.

Many viewers felt Kyle was toxic for the show, especially because he clashed with fellow crew members like Natalya Scudder, making him a franchise villain.

These days, Kyle has traded yacht life for family life with his husband, Zachary Riley, and their dog, Pumpkin.

Kyle has been living life out of the spotlight with his family as he focuses on a different dream.

After years of yachting and reality TV, Kyle’s got a new career.

Below Deck Med alum Kyle Viljoen reveals life change

Taking to Instagram this week, Kyle shared a picture of him looking very different from his Below Deck Med days. Kyle was dressed in brown scrubs, wearing glasses with a scruffy beard and his signature smirk.

“Allow Me to (Re)Introduce Myself…” kicked off his very lengthy caption.

The Bravo star admitted he’s worn many hats over the last few years but always knew something was missing in his life.

“Since I was 7, my heart was set on wildlife rehabilitation in South Africa, but life had other plans. After struggling with dyscalculia, pivoting through multiple industries, and chasing success in high-stakes environments, I hit a wall. I was exhausted, unfulfilled, and craving purpose,” he shared.

Kyle then revealed that he’s started a career in veterinary medicine.

“I became a certified Veterinary Assistant, landed my first job at @bondvetclinic , and for the first time in years, I haven’t looked back. Every day, I witness healing, love, and the magic of caring for animals—it’s the missing piece I’ve been searching for,” Kyle wrote.

The yachtie is working his way up to becoming a veterinary nurse. Kyle ended his IG Post by reminding people that it’s never too late to start a new chapter in life.

In the comments section of his Post, Kyle took a moment to thank all of those who have supported him. After seeing all the positivity and love, he wanted to let his followers know it means the world to him as he embarks on this journey.

Below Deck Med stars react to Kyle’s news

The comments section of the IG Post was filled with love and positivity.

Kyle’s husband, Zachary, was one of the first to pop up with a reply to the message. The Bravo star had a sweet reply for his man.

Below Deck Med alum Max Salvador, who Kyle worked with on Season 8, shared his happiness for Kyle on this new journey.

Natasha Webb, Kyle’s good friend and Below Deck Med Season 7 costar, chimed in to praise her pal.

“Arghhh Im so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️ soooooo amazing!!! 😍 you are such an inspiration to all my love xxxx,” she expressed.

Below Deck Med Season 4 alum Anastasia Surmava also replied that she was proud of Kyle for his accomplishment.

Kyle Viljoen has bid adieu to yachting and reality TV as he works to fulfill a lifelong dream.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo.