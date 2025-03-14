Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Johnny apologizes to Alesia, Adair gets an earful, and Lara warns Wihan

Below Deck Down Under spoilers for Season 3 Episode 7 tease the gloves are coming off for the Katina yacht crew.

Captain Jason Chambers and crew are heading into the fourth charter of the season.

That means the niceties are wearing off, as well as patience, as the halfway point nears.

The latest preview for Below Deck Down Under reveals confessions, apologies, and warnings are kicking off the next episode.

New Sous Chef Alesia Harris also settles into the galley quite nicely with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

We have a feeling that won’t last too long because, well, it’s Tzarina.

Johnny apologies as Lara issues a warning on Below Deck Down Under

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Down Under fans are changing their tune about Deckhand Johnny Arvanitis, and what he does next will make fans like him more.

The sneak peek features Johnny apologizing to Alesia for coming in hot and kissing her on the crew night out.

Johnny proves he’s a gentleman while expressing he enjoyed dancing with Alesia but knows he crossed the line. Alesia calls it good fun, making it clear she’s not holding the kiss against the deckhand.

Via his confessional, Johnny is definitely smitten with Alesia, claiming he’s been hit by Cupid.

Meanwhile, Chief Stew Lara Rigby has some words for Bosun Wihan Du Toit after she learns he has a crush on Deckhand Adair Werley. Lara warns Wihan not to mess with her girls.

After all, it was just the night before that Wihan told Tzarina and Marina Marcondes de Barros he wasn’t into them at the bar. Then he turns around and kisses Tzarina back on the yacht.

Lara sees Wihan as a player and is not here for him messing with her team. Speaking of Wihan, Tzarina seems to get a bit of a clue about him, admitting they are basically “flirty friends who shouldn’t drink around each other.”

Again, we will see how long that lasts. Most likely until the next crew night out or Wihan pursues Adair.

The bosun does the later on the next episode, and it’s an interesting exchange.

Wihan shoots his shot with Adair on Below Deck Down Under

On deck, Wihan decides to speak his truth to Adair. The bosun rehashes what happened with Marina and Tzarina before declaring his crush on her.

Wihan awkwardly reveals that he likes Adair, and she calls his feelings “sweet.” The whole exchange is weird, as Wihan seems super uncomfortable.

Unfortunately for the bosun, Adair admits via her confessional that he’s really not her type. Adair wants a good old country boy with a Southern accent who drives a truck.

“Wihan drives a mini cooper,” she jokes in her confessional.

The situation with Wihan and Adair is just getting started, so make sure to tune in to see just how far he pushes it and if she really does shut him down.

To watch the full preview video, click here.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.