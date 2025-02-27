Below Deck Down Under star Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph teases ‘This is not my season’ as new feud emerges

Below Deck Down Under star Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph warned fans that Season 3 isn’t her season.

The chef struggled a lot on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under.

However, Tzarina had Aesha Scott help her through the ups and downs the last time.

In Season 3, she has Harry Van Vilet, and Captain Jason Chambers is always in her corner.

Despite having her guys, Tzarina has had many setbacks this season.

After the drama with Anthony Bird and her crush on Wihan Du Toit, the chef opened up about the season.

Below Deck Down Under star Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph teases ‘This is not my season’

Tzarina dished the good, the bad, and the ugly of Below Deck Down Under Season 3 to TV Insider.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Tzarina already addressed Anthony leaving. In a recent interview with the outlet, the chef admitted she struggles in the next few episodes following Anthony’s exit.

“The next couple of weeks I feel I’ll be watching from behind the sofa. This is definitely Harry’s season. This is not my season. All you do is see me struggle, struggle, and struggle some more. A lot of drama to come. A lot of romances to come. A lot of highs and lows,” she expressed.

In fact, Tzarina feels the season is so good that she thinks it’s Emmy-worthy. The chef reveals that Below Deck Down Under is so good that it deserves some accolades.

“If we don’t get our Emmy this year, I don’t know because this is a season like I’ve ever seen. I don’t think there has been a season like this in the franchise before. A lot to come,” the chef added.

Tzarina talks Below Deck Down Under Season 3 romances

Below Deck Down Under had its first boatmance emerge this week with Harry and Brianna Duffield going on a date. They weren’t the only ones who had alone time.

Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros asked Wihan on a date after learning that he kissed Tzarina during a game of truth or dare. The news doesn’t go over well with Tzarina because of her crush on Wihan, putting Marina on her bad side.

Tzarina addressed the many romances happening this season on the hit-yachting show.

“It felt like the Love Boat for sure. You’re going to definitely see a lot of kissing. You’re going to see a lot of things happening on this boat. There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to boatmances,” she shared with TV Insider.

One romance Tzarina is rooting for is Harry and Bri. Based on what the chef had to say, Harry has quite the time on Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c.