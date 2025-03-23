It’s been a minute since the OG Below Deck has been on our TV screens.

The schedule for the hit yachting franchise has shifted for air dates as well as filming.

Below Deck used to air in the late fall to early winter, with new seasons filming for six weeks from February to March.

However, that has been thrown out of whack for two reasons.

Filming for the OG Below Deck was moved to later in the spring because of Below Deck Down Under Season 3 filming in early 2024.

The other was because the air dates for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 were pushed back due to Gary King’s scandal.

These changes have fans wondering about Below Deck Season 12.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

When does Below Deck return in 2025?

Below Deck Season 12 will air once Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under plays out on Bravo. The show is near the halfway point, which means the finale will air in May.

Based on the episode count, the finale of Below Deck Down Under should air on Monday, May 19. Since we know there won’t be a reunion because they are a thing of the past, Below Deck will start up right after.

However, it’s worth noting that Monday, May 26, is Memorial Day, so Bravo will most likely push the premiere of Below Deck Season 12 to Monday, June 2. The season airs all summer, with the finale happening in early fall.

Which crew members are returning for Below Deck Season 12?

One Below Deck fan used YouTube to share a video of the show filming in St. Martin last May. Captain Kerry Titheradge is back at the helm, which should not surprise anyone.

After taking over for Captain Lee Rosbach in Season 11, the new captain brought a different vibe. It changed the show’s dynamic.

A Reddit Below Deck thread shared photos from filming confirming that Fraser Olender returns for his fourth stint on the show and third as chief stew.

Below Deck Season 11 alum Kyle Stillie will be back on deck, and Chef Anthony Iracane will return to the galley. The latter is shocking, considering that Captain Kerry fired him during the last season.

There are rumors that Marie “Sunny” Marquis is also returning to the deck team. However, that would make five alums, including the captain, which seems like a lot to us.

The good news is that Below Deck fans will get answers soon, as Bravo should drop a trailer in the next few weeks.

Check with Monsters and Critics for more Below Deck news and updates.

Are you ready for Below Deck Season 12?

Below Deck is on hiatus on Bravo.