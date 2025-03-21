Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Beach picnic and weather chaos, Johnny shines again, and more Wihan drama

Below Deck Down Under is nearing the halfway point, which means the chaos and drama is heating up.

The preview video for Season 3 Episode 8 deals with a lot of more of the same involving Bosun Wihan Du Toit.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Down Under fans are over Wihan’s behavior, especially with the women on the Katina yacht.

Things pick up in the footage right where they left off on Episode 7, with the beach picnic going awry and Wihan being to blame.

It turns out the beach picnic is the least of the crew’s problems, as severe weather forces Captain Jason Chambers to think quickly.

Captain Jason goes out to find a spot to move the yacht without completely disrupting the charter before the rain and swells move in.

Johnny’s in his element

In the video, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Stew, Brianna Duffield, and Deckhand Johnny Arvanitis wait for the guests on the beach. The bike ride and tortoise sanctuary took much longer than anyone knew.

Tzarina isn’t happy with Wihan for not organizing things better because the food has flies buzzing all around it.

The radios aren’t working, adding more chaos to the situation. The group has no idea how long it will be until the guests arrive on the beach.

The crew may not be happy, but once Chief Stew Lara Rigby and Deckhand Adair Werley arrive, it’s easy to see the guests are having the best time. There’s no qualms about the surroundings or the picnic.

When the ladies want to take photos on the beach and rocks, Johnny once again steps in to work his camera magic.

Wihan is too much

Back on the yacht, newbie Alesia Harris worries she upset Wihan by calling him out for making his way through the female crew members. Alesia doesn’t think she handled his cheeseboard request very well, so she texts him an apology.

Unfortunately for Alesia, Wihan takes the message the wrong way. The bosun thinks Alesia is playing games because she’s somehow trying to make Wihan jealous.

Yes, it should surprise no one that Wihan now thinks Alesia has the hots for him. In his confessional, Deckhand Harry Van Vliet says what we are all feeling: Wihan is “delusional” and full of himself.

Make sure to keep tuning in to Below Deck Down Under Season 3 to find out what happens next in the Wihan saga.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.